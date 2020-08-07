Truth About Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Relationship Under Quarantine

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage has been scrutinized by the tabloids, particularly during the recent lockdown. The unreliable publications have claimed several times the couple was on the brink of divorce amid the current quarantine and after Timberlake's now-infamous moment in New Orleans. Gossip Cop has corrected a few of these bogus stories. We’ve gathered some incorrect rumors we’ve dispelled about Timberlake and Biel having marital problems during the pandemic.
Two months ago, Gossip Cop clarified a phony report from Us Weekly that claimed Timberlake and Biel were closer to divorcing than perceived. The magazine contended Biel and Timberlake were “putting on an act” following Timberlake being seen holding hands with his costar Alisha Wainwright. Even though the singer apologized publicly for what seemed to be “flirty behavior,” a supposed source told the outlet the pair was “living a lie.” However, the tabloid had various unnamed “sources” giving this information with no evidence to back up its claim. A more reputable publication, People Magazine, reported a source close to Biel stated: “Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her.” The more credible source added the actress had “no intentions of breaking up her family” either.
A week later, Gossip Cop corrected another rumor that came out months ago from Star. The tabloid purported at the time Biel and Timberlake were headed for a $250 million divorce. The unreliable story claimed Biel was “fed up” with her husband’s behavior after the incident with Wainwright in New Orleans. A dubious insider contended even though Timberlake apologized to his wife, Biel more than likely wouldn’t stay with her husband. The story was months old, and the couple didn’t split up. Also, not too long after this piece came out, it was reported Biel and Timberlake have reportedly welcomed their second child. Regardless of Timberlake’s momentary mistake, it’s apparent the spouses were in a good place.
Following that, the National Enquirer stated “pals” of Timberlake and Biel were worried the pair would split up. The often incorrect paper alleged “friends” of the couple were certain a divorce was in the works since the two were forced to spend more time together during the current lockdown. “They’ve been together for too long in lockdown, and it’s weighed on them,” a sketchy source purported. The questionable paper also asserted Biel was still “fuming” over Timberlake’s “lapse in judgment.” Yet, Gossip Cop had already pointed out several times that Biel forgave her husband and wanted to move past the incident.
Most recently, Gossip Cop looked into another story from Star that tried to paint a different narrative for Timberlake and Biel. After claiming the couple was getting a divorce, the tabloid did a 180 and asserted Timberlake and Biel were happier than ever. The outlet, however, still tried to depict Timberlake as a serial cheater, but affirmed the arrival of their newborn child was “perfect timing.” In reality, the magazine was all over the place with its premise. There was no evidence to even support the publication's previous claims or that Timberlake and Biel were in a “bad place” before the spouses had their second baby.
In short, the quarantine has been a struggle for everyone, we’re certain the pair has had to make adjustments as well. But to assume Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are getting divorce with no real evidence to support this allegation is very far-fetched.