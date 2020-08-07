Truth About Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Relationship Under Quarantine

Are Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Better Than Ever?

Most recently, Gossip Cop looked into another story from Star that tried to paint a different narrative for Timberlake and Biel. After claiming the couple was getting a divorce, the tabloid did a 180 and asserted Timberlake and Biel were happier than ever. The outlet, however, still tried to depict Timberlake as a serial cheater, but affirmed the arrival of their newborn child was “perfect timing.” In reality, the magazine was all over the place with its premise. There was no evidence to even support the publication's previous claims or that Timberlake and Biel were in a “bad place” before the spouses had their second baby.