Truth About Justin Theroux’s Dating Life: From Angelina Jolie To Courteney Cox

Yet, the phony premise persists. First, Woman's Day alleged Holmes and Theroux were going on secret dates, sound familiar? Then NW upped the ante by purporting Holmes was not only dating Theroux, but they were now living together and trying to get pregnant. Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes' rep when the story was published and not only was the story now true, but it seems the two have never even met, or if they have, only in passing. The tabloids simply took random stars who both live in New York City, and invented a relationship.