Truth About Justin Bieber's Supposed Trump Connections And Social Media Endorsements

What Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Up To?

Despite the revival of political rumors, Bieber and his wife seem to be doing better than ever. The couple is releasing a follow-up to their YouTube documentary series and look to be celebrating their lives together. Both stars were recently involved in a different kind of internet controversy after they attended what some are calling an unsafe Halloween party considering COVID-19, but at least that gossip is based on legitimate social media posts. The couple's kept it low-key when it comes to politics, but Baldwin did urge her followers to vote in the election.