Truth About Justin Bieber's Supposed Trump Connections And Social Media Endorsements

With the 2020 election occupying nearly every channel and social media platform, there’s more misinformation about the candidates and their possible supporters than ever before. As one of the most visible pop stars on the planet, Justin Bieber is no stranger to gossip and misleading headlines. We’ve seen a resurgence of old rumors about the artist and his connection to Donald Trump, so we thought we’d reevaluate the political gossip surrounding Bieber.
One of the most frequent topics for manufactured drama is a celebrity’s social media activity. For Bieber, there’s a pervasive narrative that the “Yummy” singer has somehow shown support for Donald Trump through his Twitter or Instagram profiles. These rumors obviously kicked off during Trump’s initial campaign and election in 2016, and one Twitter account is responsible for a fair amount of the talk.
As Gossip Cop pointed out when the gossip in question first started flowing, Justin Bieber did not "like" a Donald Trump video on Instagram, nor was he following the then-candidate on Twitter. We exclusively corrected the record at the time of the claims’ original publishing. While It isn't the first time Bieber's social media has been used against him, the screenshots that appeared to reveal Bieber showing support for Trump and following him on social media are fabricated.
The video that Bieber was supposed to have shared featured Trump speaking to primary voters in Wisconsin and appeared on his Instagram. Apropos of nothing, a Twitter account called Shady Music Facts claimed that Bieber had "liked" the post with what appeared to be a screenshot of the singer’s account giving the video a heart. The text read, "It seems that Justin Bieber may be a fan of Donald Trump after liking his recent video on Instagram!"
The account also tweeted out another message, writing, "Justin also follows Donald Trump on Twitter." It also said that since Bieber is Canadian, he won’t be able to vote for Trump despite his apparent support for the Republican. It's worth noting that Bieber has since applied for dual citizenship. Regardless, as we found in our original investigation, the “evidence” looked to be just a quick bit of photo editing.
Despite some reputable outlets picking up the story, Gossip Cop exclusively shot down the claims. Furthermore, Bieber's own rep told us directly that the screenshots are "fake."
By now, it doesn’t surprise us at all to see that the account has been suspended for quite some time. There are a bevy of other Shady Music News-styled profiles still lurking around, but none of them have created quite as big a splash as their predecessor’s questionable screenshots.
NW decided to jump aboard the fictitious Trump-Bieber train as well last November. The magazine claimed that the pop star was fighting with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, over his particular connection with the Trump family: a 2015 hookup with the president's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump. According to the outlet and its anonymous source, Baldwin “stormed out” on her husband after learning about the fling, leaving Bieber “back in the doghouse.”
"It was just too much," the snitch argued. "She found out from one of her old girlfriends who also knows Tiffany. Hailey's world has been turned upside down." The situation was full of drama, the source reported, adding,
She confronted Justin about it and while he insists they never slept together, it was still enough to make her walk out of there.
The magazine quotes a “long-time friend” of the Trump daughter that explained that it was the president himself that brought an end to Bieber’s relationship with Tiffany when they were both teens. "That was devastating for Tiffany because she'd had a massive crush on Justin since she was 13," the source said.
Baldwin had apparently dealt with other women from Bieber's past, but once the Trump family got involved, it was somehow a unique situation for both Baldwin and Bieber. "Not only did Justin fail to tell her about it, but a tiny part of Hailey thinks he's still got a thing for Tiff,” its anonymous insider said, “he's always wanting to attend her parties." As the insider noted, Bieber had reportedly been hung up on Tiffany before their ordered split. "She's like the one who got away for Justin,” they said with no further details.
Complicating the matter was the fact that the pop star had reportedly convinced his wife to attend Tiffany’s holiday party. "Everyone knows associating with a Trump in Hollywood is career suicide, so Hailey didn't understand why Justin would insist they go to Tiffany's Fourth of July party last year,” the tipster concluded. “Now she knows the reason!"
"Hailey was one of many girls he dated when they first hooked up and she's had to climb over countless beauties to win his heart," the magazine’s verbose source concluded. "She's convinced he cheated on her with a groupie during their engagement too — but Tiffany Trump? That's some serious competition right there."
It was essentially nothing but misleading statements and outright fictional quotes. There's nothing connecting Justin Bieber and Tiffany Trump as acquaintances, let alone romantically. The idea that such a personal and intimate connection wouldn't have been uncovered before the election is laughable. More importantly, the tabloid straight-up lied about the circumstances of the Fourth of July party that did admittedly see Tiffany, Bieber, and Baldwin all in attendance.
However, it was thrown by David Rosenberg and Tinamarie Clark — socialites with a history of parties with big names on the guest list. Unsurprisingly, the couple went together while Tiffany went with a group of her friends. There's nothing to say that they even crossed paths once that night, and there isn't even a photo of the three together. Considering the fact that the romance and party-related aspects of the article were total bunk, it's not shocking that the magazine also made up the bits about Bieber and Baldwin fighting.
Despite the revival of political rumors, Bieber and his wife seem to be doing better than ever. The couple is releasing a follow-up to their YouTube documentary series and look to be celebrating their lives together. Both stars were recently involved in a different kind of internet controversy after they attended what some are calling an unsafe Halloween party considering COVID-19, but at least that gossip is based on legitimate social media posts. The couple's kept it low-key when it comes to politics, but Baldwin did urge her followers to vote in the election.
The bottom line is that when this sort of gossip comes from unreliable sources, it's important to evaluate the basis of the claim. No matter how often people may share these sorts of misleading narratives, they haven't suddenly become true. Online rumors can be tricky, and it's important to fully check out rumors before sharing or publicly responding to them.