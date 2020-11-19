Truth About Justin Bieber's 'Fling' With Tiffany Trump

The Truth Behind Justin's 'Hook Up' And Hailey's 'Anxiety'

Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out for various reasons. First, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin never attended a party hosted by Tiffany Trump for the Fourth of July. Last year, the trio was at an Independence Day soiree at the Bridgehampton estate of David Rosenberg and Tinamarie Clark, and as Gossip Cop pointed out, Tiffany Trump just happened to go with her friends. Also, Gossip Cop has clarified that Bieber has no connections, romantic or platonic, to Tiffany or her family. Plus, given the magazine’s unreliability when it comes to reporting on Bieber, it was hard to believe this bogus story.