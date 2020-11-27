Truth About Julia Roberts Starving Herself Over Marital Problems

Roberts Is Withering Away

This is all sounding a bit repetitive no? NW claimed Roberts was “wasting away” in a loveless marriage. She looked “extremely gaunt and frail,” the tabloid said. Her so-called “pals” were “horrified by how thin she's become in the past two months." Her frailty was caused by the “toxic state” of her marriage. Moder could “file for divorce and take half her money” at any time. Moder is often the punching bag of tabloids for no reason other than the fact that he works behind the camera, not in front of it. Once again Gossip Cop pointed out that Roberts and Moder looked delighted together in their 17th year of marriage. The Erin Brokovich star had recently made loads of public appearances with no hint of frailty whatsoever.