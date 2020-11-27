Truth About Julia Roberts Starving Herself Over Marital Problems

By virtue of being one of the most successful actresses ever, Julia Roberts finds herself at the center of loads of tabloid drama. She and husband Danny Moder are, if you believe the tabloids, constantly on the brink of a divorce. Gossip Cop has come across numerous rumors that Roberts' health, particularly her weight, have suffered as a result.
Back in 2018 OK! Australia said Roberts' “marriage is damaging her health.” An alleged source said Roberts was "not taking care of herself” as “her and Danny’s marriage [reaches its] crisis point.” The tabloid kept everything pretty vague, just saying a “friend” said they may break-up without elaborating why. The tabloid used photos of her carrying boxes as evidence that she was moving out, but Gossip Cop noted that those boxes came from a trip to the grocery store. Roberts had recently called Moder the light of her life, and the two posted photos on the beach together. She appeared to be in good shape, not emaciated, so we busted the story.
This time it was In Touch who said Roberts “seemed so tired and frail” thanks to her marriage. “They aren’t in a good place,” a source told the tabloid. “They'll fight about the kids, work - everything - and when she's stressed out she doesn't eat.” The tabloid wasn’t quite bold enough ay they’d get divorced though, with a so-called source saying, “They have hit these rough patches before, and they always get through it because they love each other." Gossip Cop supposes that this made-up source is a little right, for the couple did not get divorced. Of course, this whole narrative is bogus. A source close to Roberts assured us that Roberts’ marriage and health are both in tip-top shape.
This is all sounding a bit repetitive no? NW claimed Roberts was “wasting away” in a loveless marriage. She looked “extremely gaunt and frail,” the tabloid said. Her so-called “pals” were “horrified by how thin she's become in the past two months." Her frailty was caused by the “toxic state” of her marriage. Moder could “file for divorce and take half her money” at any time. Moder is often the punching bag of tabloids for no reason other than the fact that he works behind the camera, not in front of it. Once again Gossip Cop pointed out that Roberts and Moder looked delighted together in their 17th year of marriage. The Erin Brokovich star had recently made loads of public appearances with no hint of frailty whatsoever.
