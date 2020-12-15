Truth About Julia Roberts ‘Saving Marriage’ In Hawaii

Julia Roberts met Danny Moder on the set of The Mexican in 2000. The two have now been married for 18 years and are very happy together. Tabloids love picking on Moder especially for no reason other than the fact that he’s not an actor, so this couple gets loads of silly stories written about them. One weirdly specific narrative surrounds the couple taking a trip to Hawaii to save their marriage. This isn’t true, but Gossip Cop has confronted it over and over again. Here are some stories about Roberts and Moder’s big Hawaiin getaways.
In May 2019, In Touch reported that “after years of fights, drama and escalating tensions,” Roberts and Moder had no choice but to vacation in Hawaii. A so-called source said,” they decided to go to Hawaii, and it worked wonders.” The trip “helped them reconnect and save their marriage.” This article came about after Roberts and Moder were photographed kissing on a Hawaiin beach, yet Gossip Cop still busted the story because there was no broken marriage in need of saving in the first palace.
This sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Just a few months later, another tabloid owned by the same company ran an almost identical story, OK! said Roberts and Moder took a trip to Hawaii to “salvage their marriage.” The couple was “experience a serious lull” so they took a trip to Hawaii which “helped reignite the spark between the super-private couple." This story came about because Moder and Roberts took another trip to Hawaii. Gossip Cop simply pointed out that Roberts gushes about her husband in interviews all the time, so this marriage-saving narrative just doesn’t add up.
New Idea printed the third version of this story recently after Roberts appeared to look sad on the beach. It said Roberts and Moder were on a “make it or break it” trip to Hawaii. This time Roberts wasn’t enthusiastic about going to Hawaii, but “Danny’s a surfer and his favorite place in the world is their Hawaii home,” so flying to the island was “her concession to him to get their marriage back on track.” You should know at this point that this is completely bogus, as Roberts and Moder travel to Hawaii regularly, so this was hardly a concession. The tabloid just latched onto a photo of Roberts looking forlorn and spun it to fit its bizarre narrative. Still no marital issues though.
During this 2020 Hawaiin vacation, Woman’s Day printed its own bold story claiming that Robers had been dumped via text message while she and Moder were in Hawaii. The tabloid used the same photo of Roberts sadly gazing at her phone as its proof, with a source stirring the pot by saying “I’m surprised they’re in Hawaii for the festive season given she usually prefers a white Christmas in their New Mexico mountain retreat. But Danny’s a keen surfer so it seems like this could be a make it or break it trip.”
Gee, where have we heard that before? Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out how it was pretty much impossible for this tabloid to know what Roberts was looking at on her phone, or how she was feeling when she did, Meanwhile, she erself still posts happy photos with Moder on her Instagram. Everything's fine between Roberts and Moder, and you don't end an 18-year marriage via text while vacationing together.
