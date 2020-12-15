Truth About Julia Roberts ‘Saving Marriage’ In Hawaii

Wow, Yet Another Marriage Saving Vacation

New Idea printed the third version of this story recently after Roberts appeared to look sad on the beach. It said Roberts and Moder were on a “make it or break it” trip to Hawaii. This time Roberts wasn’t enthusiastic about going to Hawaii, but “Danny’s a surfer and his favorite place in the world is their Hawaii home,” so flying to the island was “her concession to him to get their marriage back on track.” You should know at this point that this is completely bogus, as Roberts and Moder travel to Hawaii regularly, so this was hardly a concession. The tabloid just latched onto a photo of Roberts looking forlorn and spun it to fit its bizarre narrative. Still no marital issues though.