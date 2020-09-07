Truth About Julia Roberts Leaving Kiefer Sutherland At The Alter

The relationship definitely got messy, with Sutherland moving out just weeks before their planned nuptials. Then, just three days before the wedding was planned to take place, Julia Roberts called it off amid infidelity rumors that Sutherland was seeing a stripper, something Sutherland has denied. Still, Sutherland takes the blame for the breakup and admits Roberts did the right thing, telling People magazine, via AOL, in 2016, "I think it took a lot of courage, even amongst all of that other stuff, to be able to say, 'I can't do this.'"