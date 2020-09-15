Truth About Julia Roberts Having Marriage Problems Over Other Men In Her Life

A Huge Argument Over Leonardo DiCaprio

Seemingly every tabloid would have you believe that Moder is jealous of every man Roberts has ever met. Woman’s Day said an “all-out argument” occurred between Roberts and Moder because she was photographed with DiCaprio at a charity gala. An “onlooker” told the magazine that Roberts “seemed quite smitten with [DiCaprio],” which meant that Moder “was often left out of their cozy chats.” The argument allegedly happened on the drive home, which begs the question of how anyone could possibly know about it. Contrary to this report, trustworthy reports indicated that Roberts and Moder “were sweetly inseparable” at the gala, and so Gossip Cop debunked the story as just another wrong piece of gossip about the happy couple.