Truth About Julia Roberts And Danny Moder ‘Living Separate Lives’

Every other week, the tabloids claim there are problems in Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage. The couple, who have been married for almost two decades, has been subjected to many incorrect claims. Some publications have even asserted the pair live separate lives. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about Roberts and Moder living separate lives. Here’s the truth behind the gossip.
In March, Woman’s Day purported Julia Roberts bought a home in San Francisco to escape Danny Moder. The month before, Roberts purchased an $8.3 million in the Presidio Heights neighborhood but the tabloid alleged the sale was confirmation she was leaving her husband. An insider revealed, “They've been living separate lives for years, but a divorce would destroy their $300 million fortune and the kids' futures. It's why they've been playing the happy family game for so long and why they have to make these strange arrangements with their living spaces,” the source added. Gossip Cop dismissed the report after we explained Roberts and Moder still own other homes. If the spouses needed a break from one another, there are other places they could go to. We also doubted Roberts would go as far as buying a mansion just to get away from Moder.
Months later, the same publication asserted Roberts was quarantining away from Moder in New Mexico. The magazine contended the Pretty Woman actress was staying at her mountain retreat in Taos while she struggled in her marriage with the cinematographer. A source spilled Roberts’ eldest son, Finn, drove to Taos to meet with his mother which made the situation “more suspicious.” Gossip Cop clarified the story by noting Roberts was only in Taos for a short while, on vacation. The idea she was "hiding" from her husband was bogus.
Towards the end of June, OK! jumped on the bandwagon and asserted Roberts and Moder were arguing over where they should live. According to the tabloid, the Runaway Bride star wanted to move to San Francisco while Moder refused to leave Los Angeles. “Danny’s fighting for a few reasons. First off, he’s an L.A. native who has all his friends in Southern California, and he’s not so into the hippie-dippy lifestyle Julia wants to live,” a source added. Gossip Cop found the story weird that an “insider” would know firsthand about the couple’s intimate fights. More than likely this “source” was clueless. We busted the phony report at the time.
Most recently, OK! claimed Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were having a “trial separation.” With no real facts to support this narrative, the tabloid boldly declared Roberts and Moder were “at odds” with one another, despite celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary. The couple’s property in San Francisco again was brought in as a sign things were going south in the pair’s marriage. An informant added Roberts and Moder were “tired of bickering about it, but they’re at an impasse and may be headed for a trial separation where Julia moves there by herself and Danny stays put.” Gossip Cop has corrected this narrative so many times, it didn’t even seem necessary to do it again, yet we did. Roberts and Moder’s marriage is fine.
We’re not sure if the tabloids truly hate Julia Roberts and Danny Moder or if their happiness is too much to bear. But to assume the two are living apart without actual proof to verify this is just tasteless and ridiculous.