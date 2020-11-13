Truth About Julia Roberts And Danny Moder ‘Living Separate Lives’

Julia Roberts Bought A Home In San Francisco To Escape Danny Moder?

In March, Woman’s Day purported Julia Roberts bought a home in San Francisco to escape Danny Moder. The month before, Roberts purchased an $8.3 million in the Presidio Heights neighborhood but the tabloid alleged the sale was confirmation she was leaving her husband. An insider revealed, “They've been living separate lives for years, but a divorce would destroy their $300 million fortune and the kids' futures. It's why they've been playing the happy family game for so long and why they have to make these strange arrangements with their living spaces,” the source added. Gossip Cop dismissed the report after we explained Roberts and Moder still own other homes. If the spouses needed a break from one another, there are other places they could go to. We also doubted Roberts would go as far as buying a mansion just to get away from Moder.