Truth About Josh Duhamel And Ben Affleck's Secret 'Feud'

Two years ago, the tabloids created a very bizarre tale pitting Josh Duhamel and Ben Affleck against each other over Jennifer Garner. Garner was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, yet, there is no evidence to support Duhamel ever being involved with Garner. But, the outlets alleged the Alias star was the source of Affleck and Duhamel’s “feud.” Here are a few stories Gossip Cop corrected about the actors’ supposed squabble.
First, the tabloids started with dating rumors between Duhamel and Garner, who starred in the film, Love, Simon, together. OK! claimed Affleck and Duhamel were battling each other for Garner’s affection. A supposed "insider" told the publication, Affleck was begging his wife to come back, while Duhamel was “trying to make a play for her.” Gossip Cop learned that this wasn’t remotely. Affleck and Garner weren't reuniting and Garner herself denounced romance rumors between her and Duhamel. Still, the crazy narratives about this supposed love triangle continued.
The National Enquirer jumped on the bandwagon by alleging Garner used Duhamel to make Affleck jealous. The unreliable paper proclaimed Garner was going out of her way to “flirt” with Duhamel while filming Love, Simon. A sketchy insider claimed Duhamel was making Garner “see things in a whole new light" and Affleck was "insanely jealous” because Duhamel was “better looking than he is." Gossip Cop, however, didn’t buy one bit of this phony story. We checked with a trustworthy source close to Garner who confirmed the article was fabricated.
Not too long after, the same tabloid switched tactics by "reporting" Garner was pregnant, and either Affleck and Duhamel could be the father. The story purported there was “talk” among Garner’s inner circle that the actress was expecting. The magazine’s sources asserted Affleck, Duhamel, or even some handsome “mystery man” could be the father because Garner “loved being single and playing the field.” How insulting and degrading does that sound? Gossip Cop quickly corrected the narrative by once again stressing that Affleck and Garner were not getting back together, and Duhamel wasn’t involved with Garner.
Keeping with the “kid” theme, OK!, and the Australian tabloid, Woman’s Day, published inaccurate stories within a day of each other about Garner and Affleck’s children spending time with Duhamel. Woman’s Day purported Duhamel was playing “step-dad” to Garner’s three children. The magazine claimed the Safe Haven star was practically living with Garner and even brought his son, Axl, over as well. While, OK!, maintained Affleck was angry about Duhamel being around his children. A supposed source told the outlet the Justice League star thought his ex-wife was hypocritical letting Duhamel be around their children. Both ridiculous narratives were incorrect, especially since Duhamel and Garner were never dating.
Listen, divorces are tough. But to put two highly-respected actors against each other for no reason is unnecessary and tasteless. Which isn’t surprising since these tabloids have no class.