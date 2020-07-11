Truth About Johnny Depp Dating Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, And Other A-Listers

Michelle Pfeiffer Tried To Hook Up Depp & Jolie?

Not too long after that, Woman’s Day recycled the alleged Depp/Jolie romance by claiming Michelle Pfeiffer was trying to hook the former costars up. The magazine stated Pfeiffer felt Depp and Jolie would be “perfect” together and that Depp “always had a soft spot” for Jolie, particularly since the two both endured painful divorces from their former significant others. While Depp and Jolie have remained close after filming the movie The Tourist, there was no proof that the story was remotely true. Gossip Cop’s suspicions were confirmed after we checked with a source close to Jolie who told us the article was false.