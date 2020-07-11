Truth About Johnny Depp Dating Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, And Other A-Listers

Johnny Depp has dated some famous ladies throughout his career. The actor has been in relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, and was, of course, infamously married to Amber Heard. Following his acrimonious divorce from Heard, which has gotten uglier, the actor was rumored to be dating or interested in some other A-list actresses. Gossip Cop looked into these claims that were floated around by the tabloids and debunked them. We’ve rounded up some of the stories Gossip Cop corrected about Depp and his personal life.
Could you imagine Captain Jack Sparrow with Katniss Everdeen? Back in February 2018, the tabloid NW alleged Johnny Depp wanted to date Jennifer Lawrence. The outlet claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star was “desperately” trying to pursue Lawrence and was “confident” his pursuits would “win her over.” The absurd story was just that, an absurd story. Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a source close to the situation who assured us Depp wasn’t interested in Lawrence. Additionally, the two entertainers didn’t have anything linking them together, so it was safe to assume the two aren’t even friends.
A few months later, NW took a jab at Depp’s love life by alleging Angelina Jolie asked Depp to live with her. The tabloid insinuated Jolie “stepped in” to help Depp during his legal issues and offered the actor the opportunity to live in her home in England with her. The publication claimed a supposed “source” leaked this information and also claimed Jolie told Depp she “has his back.” As noble as it sounded, it wasn’t true. Gossip Cop investigated the phony story and found it to be a figment of the tabloid’s imagination.
Towards the end of 2018, the Globe contended Jennifer Aniston was crushing on Depp. Similar to the previous story we busted about Depp persistently chasing Lawrence, this article maintained Aniston was “putting the word out” that she wanted a romance with the actor. A supposed source told the publication, "She's always found him cute. Jen feels Johnny's had a terrible run of bad luck, and like her, he chose his long-term partners extremely badly.” Even though the story wasn’t true, no one would blame Aniston for finding Depp attractive. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop checked with more a reliable source, a spokesperson for Aniston, who confirmed the story was made-up.
In August 2019, NW misled fans of Depp’s romance with Winona Ryder. The outlet asserted, without any real proof, that Depp and Ryder were back together. The two were briefly engaged in the 90s and Depp even got the Stranger Things star's name tattooed on his arm. The magazine however alleged Depp was “talking to anyone he could” for updates on Ryder’s life. "There's a lot of lingering love and unfinished business between them. Johnny's determined to re-explore their amazing connection,” a so-called tipster told the publication. We’d have to admit, a Depp/Ryder reunion would be a dream come true, but alas it’s only a dream. Ryder has been in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.
Not too long after that, Woman’s Day recycled the alleged Depp/Jolie romance by claiming Michelle Pfeiffer was trying to hook the former costars up. The magazine stated Pfeiffer felt Depp and Jolie would be “perfect” together and that Depp “always had a soft spot” for Jolie, particularly since the two both endured painful divorces from their former significant others. While Depp and Jolie have remained close after filming the movie The Tourist, there was no proof that the story was remotely true. Gossip Cop’s suspicions were confirmed after we checked with a source close to Jolie who told us the article was false.
So, ladies, Captain Sparrow is still a single man. For how much longer is up in the air, but here’s to hoping he finds love again soon.