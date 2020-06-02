Truth About John Mayer’s Love Life: From Halsey To Katy Perry

In the story, the tabloid contended Aniston was “rebounding” with Mayer and rekindling her relationship with Pitt, except Pitt had since connected with Alia Shawkat. There was so many false statements, it was hard to clear it up, but Gossip Cop did, of course. First, Pitt and Aniston weren’t dating. Second, Pitt and Shawkut weren’t dating. Third, and most importantly here, Jennifer Aniston wasn’t dating John Mayer again. Like all the rest of the stories, it was just another fabrication by the tabloids to sell papers and wasn’t based in any kind of reality.