Truth About John Krasinski, Emily Blunt's Marriage Problems

"In the beginning, Emily was the bigger star and John was extremely accommodating when it came to her schedule," the suspicious source snitched. "But these days, he has just as much star power and is super busy. He's got a lot riding on his shoulders, and the pressure to turn out another hit is huge right now." The outlet cited Krasinski’s success with A Quiet Place as proof of the actor’s rising star power, but he’d already amassed a huge amount of popularity thanks to his role as Jim Halpert on The Office. Gossip Cop also checked in with Blunt and Krasinski spokesperson, who called the rumor “ridiculous.” Obviously this was just mean-spirited false reporting.