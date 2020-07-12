Truth About John Cena's Supposed Engagement

Just two days ago, Life & Style once again was debunked by us for falsely claiming Cena was renting an island for his wedding to Shariatzadeh. The story claimed, despite no confirmation from either Cena and Shariatzadeh, that they were engaged and Cena was willing to do whatever it took to make Shariatzadeh’s big day as perfect for her as could be, including renting an island...somewhere, though the tabloid didn't seem to know where, exactly. The outlet then threw in Bella by asserting the former wrestler was “seething” with jealous because Cena was “cheap” with her. The ridiculous story was dismissed by Gossip Cop after we investigated the story and found it to be incorrect.