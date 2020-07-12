Truth About John Cena's Supposed Engagement

Is John Cena engaged to Shay Shariatzadeh? A tabloid alleged the actor and the engineer were betrothed months ago, but Gossip Cop can correct the story.
According to OK!, the actor sparked engagement rumors when Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a silver ring on her wedding finger back in February. The outlet purported that after Cena made a post referring to a “happy marriage” it seemingly confirmed the two were going to wed. Supposed friends told the outlet they were certain an official announcement would happen soon.
“She’s very smart, which impressed John right off the bat. He’s never had so many deeply intellectual conversations with a woman before,” a so-called source told the outlet. “The way he tells it,” the unnamed source continued, “it was love at first sight. It was one of those situations where he just knew.” While there could be a chance the two will become engaged in the future, it’s been five months since the story came out, and there haven’t been any announcements the couple is engaged.
Also, the tabloids have made other incorrect about Cena’s personal life in the past. Earlier this year, we busted Life & Style for incorrectly stating John Cena’s former fiancee, Nikkie Bella, was racing him to the altar. The story claimed Bella was determined to get married before Cena. “Nikki isn't trying to be petty, but she wants to tie the knot before John does,” a supposed source told the outlet. The outlet also contended Cena had proposed to Shariatzadeh which was making Bella want to marry before her former partner. Once again there was no proof that Cena proposed to Shariatzadeh and Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Bella who confirmed the story was false. No one was "racing" anyone, anywhere
Just two days ago, Life & Style once again was debunked by us for falsely claiming Cena was renting an island for his wedding to Shariatzadeh. The story claimed, despite no confirmation from either Cena and Shariatzadeh, that they were engaged and Cena was willing to do whatever it took to make Shariatzadeh’s big day as perfect for her as could be, including renting an island...somewhere, though the tabloid didn't seem to know where, exactly. The outlet then threw in Bella by asserting the former wrestler was “seething” with jealous because Cena was “cheap” with her. The ridiculous story was dismissed by Gossip Cop after we investigated the story and found it to be incorrect.
The tabloids have also been all over the place in regards to Cena and Bella’s relationship. In July 2017, the outlet, HollywoodLife, was exposed by Gossip Cop for flip-flopping on John Cena wanting kids with Nikki Bella. First, the unreliable website claimed Cena and Bella were looking forward to having children, but then the outlet claimed the former couple didn’t want to have kids. Gossip Cop clarified the story by doing our own fact-checking and dismissed the phony story. Overall, the tabloids shouldn’t be trusted when it comes to John Cena and if the actor is engaged, we'll keep taking the outlets to task when the claim is made.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.