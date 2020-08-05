Truth About Jessica Simpson's Next Career Move

In 2017, RadarOnline erroneously reported that Jessica Simpson was getting into the liquor business. Gossip Cop busted them for that, and it turned out Simpson’s next move was to become a bestselling author. Writing Open Book made Simpson’s family proud and marks the beginning of her next chapter. Just what is that chapter? Well we know she’s focusing on her family, as evidenced by so many cute photos on her Instagram.
As for Simpson's next move, your guess is as good as ours… and would probably be better than what the tabloids are guessing. Here are some tabloid articles Gossip Cop has debunked regarding Simpson’s future.
The National Enquirer loves tell-all books, so it claims Simpson’s follow-up to her memoir is another, seedier memoir. Even though Simpson has already written a successful and deeply personal memoir, the tabloid is still claiming she will “really get down and dirty” with the next tell-all. We spoke to a rep for Simpson who told us on the record the story was false. Open Book is aptly named, so it’s not as though Simpson was deliberately leaving stories off the table for a second memoir.
Star may have jumped the gun in January, about a month before Open Book was released, when it claimed Simpson was already working on adapting the memoir into a motion picture. The magazine derogatorily refers to the Newlyweds star as a “hot mama” and said Simpson has “decided to take things into her own hands and produce her own film.” Simpson’s spokesperson told us the whole story was made up. Given the success of the memoir, it wouldn’t be shocking to see it adapted in some form or fashion, but there were no such plans when this tabloid wrote its story.
Despite most of these tabloids being owned by the same company, their stories are seldom compatible with one another. OK!, who fall under the same umbrella as the Enquirer and Star, made-up a story about Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson looking to leave Hollywood for the more peaceful San Francisco. So does she want to produce movies or leave Hollywood for good? “San Fran’s one of their favorite places on earth,” an anonymous source claimed. Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time and three years later the Simpson clan is still LA-based.
Simpson recorded her first new songs in years to coincide with the audiobook version of Open Book, so her next step could very likely prove to be a brand new album. That album will certainly not contain any duets with Johnson, a former NFL tight end who has never sung before. OK! invented the story that Johnson “has a decent voice” and the couple “genuinely believe they could be the next Sonny and Cher!” A rep for Simpson said, “Eric’s not a singer” and laughed off the story. Gossip Cop is a little disappointed we won’t get a big duet, but that’s life.