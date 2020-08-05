Truth About Jessica Simpson's Next Career Move

The Memoir Will Become A Movie

Star may have jumped the gun in January, about a month before Open Book was released, when it claimed Simpson was already working on adapting the memoir into a motion picture. The magazine derogatorily refers to the Newlyweds star as a “hot mama” and said Simpson has “decided to take things into her own hands and produce her own film.” Simpson’s spokesperson told us the whole story was made up. Given the success of the memoir, it wouldn’t be shocking to see it adapted in some form or fashion, but there were no such plans when this tabloid wrote its story.