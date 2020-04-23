Truth About Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Having A Second Child

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

For the past two years, tabloids have been predicting that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are having a second child. They’re always wrong. Here are four times Gossip Cop has corrected the phony claim from a wide variety of tabloids.

In July 2018. In Touch falsely reported that Timberlake and Biel were having a second child to “save” their failing marriage, a popular rumor that’s often applied to celebrity couples and is rarely ever true. They’ve “had marital issues over the years,” said one supposed insider, “including trust issues and differing views on how to raise Silas.” The couple were reportedly overheard while vacationing in the Bahamas that “a baby could be just what they need to save their marriage.” Gossip Cop dismissed the claim, however: the couple are pretty open on social media about how much they love each other, often expressing admiration for each other’s parenting skills. Also, we could find no evidence they had been in the Bahamas recently. The story was clearly made-up.

An OK! cover story that September then claimed that Timberlake and Biel were expecting again, a “very special secret” they’d supposedly been holding onto for a while. “They love being parents… A second baby would truly be a blessing,” said an unnamed insider. But a source close to Biel told Gossip Cop the story was false: the actress wasn’t pregnant. At the Emmys earlier that month, Biel had made a few posts to Instagram referencing drinking, including one suggesting that she was hungover after the ceremony. She obviously wasn’t pregnant.

In April of last year, Star used the baby rumor to again stir up drama for Biel and Timberlake, this time claiming that the couple were headed for a breakup over whether to have a second child. Another shady “source” contended that Biel was against the idea of having more kids because of supposed “cheating rumors” that had surfaced surrounding Timberlake: “They’re not in a good place, and bringing another child into the situation is the last thing Jessica wants.” In reality, though, no such “cheating rumors” existed, except in the pages of equally untrustworthy publications. Gossip Cop checked in with both Timberlake’s spokesperson and a trusted source close to Biel, both of whom assured us that the story was “not true.”

Most recently, Woman’s Day published an article in December alleging that Biel was ready to leave Justin Timberlake at four months pregnant. Timberlake had raised eyebrows recently when he was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out with their cast. “Jessica feels like her world is crumbling and she’s facing the prospect of being a single mother and raising her two children along,” claimed the tabloid’s questionable tipster.

On the other hand, People, a much more trustworthy source for celebrity news, dismissed the idea that Biel was ready to leave her husband. “Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the magazine’s source said, adding, “She’ll never break up her family over something like this.” A few days ago, Gossip Cop checked in on the story to see whether it had progressed, and no, Biel has not announced any pregnancy, nor did she appear to be two-thirds of the way through a pregnancy during her most recent public appearance, nor have she and Timberlake split. Nothing about any of these stories has been true.