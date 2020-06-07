Truth About Jennifer Connelly Getting 'Close' To Justin Theroux

Somehow even more ridiculous was an article published in January by Star’s sister publication Life & Style. That story claimed that not only was Theroux in a relationship with Angelina Jolie, but it had progressed to the point where he had met her kids. Naturally, that tabloid also reported that the “couple” had struck up a romance out of spite for their exes, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who had also allegedly gotten back together (they hadn’t, of course). Apparently, all these successful actors have nothing better to do than sit around plotting revenge against each other. Gossip Cop dismissed the story as fully bogus: Theroux’s rep assured us they were not dating.