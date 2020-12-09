Truth About Jennifer Aniston Having A ‘Breakdown’ Over Career

Aniston Quits Acting

This story came from New Idea who said Aniston was “fed-up” with show business, and she was now romancing the thought of leaving it all behind. She said in an interview, which the tabloid quoted, that working on an unnamed movie “sucked the life out of me” and she even thought “I’ll never do it again.” The quotes were legitimate, but it neglects to mention that those were only thoughts, not actions. Aniston has not quit acting and has no plans to do so. She can handle her success because, well, she built her success.