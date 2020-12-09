Truth About Jennifer Aniston Having A ‘Breakdown’ Over Career

Precious few people are targeted by tabloids as often as Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star has remained one of the highest-grossing actors for decades, which means she’s always relevant. Multiple tabloids love to publish stories about how she can’t handle this success and that she’s having a career crisis. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has looked into about Aniston’s supposed self-destruction.
According to Star, Aniston was suffering a breakdown after “pushing herself to the brink” for The Morning Show. A supposed source said she was “throwing herself headfirst into this project, and it's taking a serious toll. People are concerned that she's pushing herself way too hard.” Gossip Cop pointed out that The Morning Show had been wrapped for months by the time this story came out and that Aniston has been a very busy actress for most of her life. A rep for Aniston confirmed that she was happy and healthy.
According to NW, Aniston was “falling apart” amid a midlife crisis thanks to the stress of the Friends reunion. She was getting loads of plastic surgery because “high-definition TV is a whole new thing for her. The pressure of always looking her best and putting on a brave face seems to be getting too much for Jen." She was working long hours that “have taken years off her life.”
There’s a lot of sexism baked into these articles that act like Aniston is simply too frail and weak to handle the pressures of her career despite the fact that she’s been handling them for years. This story came out because Aniston turned 50, but she said in interviews at that time, “I feel physically incredible,” so Gossip Cop busted the story,
OK! reported that Aniston was working too hard and her friends were worried. The Leprechaun star was “ looking at 18-hour workdays, juggling the second season of The Morning Show with the Friends reunion” and that she should “get some R&R” to stay healthy. This was an especially preposterous story because Aniston is always busy, but COVID-19 meant her slate was suddenly clear. A spokesperson for Aniston told Gossip Cop, “Jennifer, like everyone else, is looking forward to getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”
This story came from New Idea who said Aniston was “fed-up” with show business, and she was now romancing the thought of leaving it all behind. She said in an interview, which the tabloid quoted, that working on an unnamed movie “sucked the life out of me” and she even thought “I’ll never do it again.” The quotes were legitimate, but it neglects to mention that those were only thoughts, not actions. Aniston has not quit acting and has no plans to do so. She can handle her success because, well, she built her success.