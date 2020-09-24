Truth About Jennifer Aniston Getting 'Snubbed' From Courteney Cox's Wedding

Courteney And Jennifer Are Really Friends In Real Life

Yet, there was one big problem with this story. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid weren’t engaged and they definitely weren't planning a wedding. The two called off their engagement in 2015 but reconciled in 2016 and are just boyfriend and girlfriend. To this day, Cox still refers to McDaid as her boyfriend. Therefore, the phony wedding narrative was completely fabricated. As for Cox and Jennifer Aniston's friendship, that was also untrue. Despite Woman’s Day bogus report, the former cast-mates are very much close. The longtime friends plus Lisa Kudrow were just seen together for the Emmys.