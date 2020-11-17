Truth About Jennifer Aniston 'Escaping' NXIVM Cult

Not Exactly A Daring Escape

The main issue Gossip Cop has with this story is not the content exactly but the misleading title. It’s a bit of a stretch to say Aniston was “drawn in” by the organization, and she certainly never “fought to get out.” This is yet another bait and switch story from New Idea which promises a salacious story and delivers very little. This is just like when this tabloid said Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets only to immediately clarify in the actual article that she was only having one baby.