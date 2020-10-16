Truth About Jennifer Aniston And Jimmy Kimmel’s Friendship

Jennifer Aniston Caused Issues Between Kimmel And His Wife?

In 2019, Woman’s Day alleged that Molly McNearney was upset with Kimmel and Aniston’s close friendship. The magazine purported that she wasn’t happy with the Friends star was “hijacking” her husband. An insider spilled to the publication that McNearney was “sick of Jen hanging out with them all the time,” and she wasn’t comfortable with Aniston and Kimmel going off by themselves. Gossip Cop, after looking into the story, discovered Woman’s Day didn’t have a clue about what it was reporting. Aniston has a close friendship with McNearney. The screenwriter was one of the passengers on the plane that had to make an emergency landing during Aniston’s birthday trip. Obviously, Aniston is close to Kimmel’s wife if she’s going on intimate trips with the actress.