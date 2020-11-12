Truth About Jaden Smith, Sofia Richie Dating Again

Were Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith on the verge of going "exclusive"? One tabloid reported that the supermodel had moved on from ex Scott Disick and was starting a new “age-appropriate” fling with her longtime friend. Gossip Cop investigated and has information to update the story.
Star recently published a report claiming that after a “flirty” day together at the beach, Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie were well on their way towards couplehood. The tabloid noted that the “picture-perfect couple” spent the day with friends at the beach before “heading out for a double date” at Nobu, a favorite restaurant among the celebrities in LA. A source whispered, “They’re hanging out a lot and things have gotten quite flirty,” adding,
They’re not exclusive yet, and Sofia’s keeping her options open, but things are heading in that direction.
This new romance was exactly what the doctor ordered for Richie, the source continued. After ending her years-long on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, Richie needed the chance to be able to take her time with a new relationship. “Sofia feels reborn again and wishes she left Scott ages ago,” the source explained. “But she’s trying not to dwell too much.”
Helping Sofia Richie get over her breakup is her growing relationship with Jaden Smith. “Jaden’s been a good friend to her,” the source said, adding that the two were “well-suited” in part because of their famed parents. Smith, of course, is the son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, while Richie is the daughter of Lionel Richie. In conclusion, the “pal” extolled Smith’s virtues, telling the outlet,
Not only is he age-appropriate, but he’s making Sofia smile again.
Let’s cut to the chase. Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie did date back in 2012, though they eventually called it quits in 2013. In the many years since their breakup, the two have remained close friends and nothing more. Smith talked about the romance rumors that sprang up about him with Ryan Seacrest on the American Idol host’s radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.
You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that. But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.
Despite the insinuations from the tabloid and its almost certainly made-up sources, Smith and Richie are just good friends. Besides, it’s recently been revealed that Richie is seeing someone else, Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton. Avoiding embarrassing lapses in judgement like this is why it never pays to speculate and why Gossip Cop is so dedicated to the facts, not our presumptions.
Star has gotten the story wrong almost every time the tabloid wrote about Sofia Richie, particularly about her relationship with Scott Disick. The outlet claimed in February that the couple had secretly broken up, but they didn’t actually split until later that spring. Last October, the magazine insisted that Richie was pushing to marry Disick by New Year's and immediately start having babies. That was also false. See why it’s so hard to take this outlet seriously?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.