Truth About Hugh Jackman’s Marriage Problems

Hugh Jackman has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 24 years, having celebrated their anniversary on April 11. You would think a marriage that has lasted that long would be immune to ridiculous tabloid speculation and bogus stories. You’d be wrong though. These are a few times Gossip Cop has been forced to correct false reports about the Logan star and his long-time partner in 2020.
In January, Woman’s Day purported that Furness was upset with Jackman for flirting with Brooke Shields. The silly article was inspired by a paparazzi photo of Jackman and Shields chatting on the streets of New York City. That’s all they were doing, though. There was no flirting going on, and Furness wasn’t upset about her husband talking to a friend. Not only did Jackman’s rep dismiss the story as “totally fake,” Gossip Cop pointed out so many holes in the tabloid’s tall tale, it looked like Wolverine had shredded it with his adamantium claws.
It seems that story sparked some creativity from the editorial team at Woman’s Day as just a week later, the tabloid asserted that Hugh Jackman was “getting hot and heavy” with Rebecca Ferguson. This time, the story was inspired by a photo of the two kissing leaked from the set of Jackman and Ferguson’s film Reminiscence.
Of course, it was for a scene in the movie, but the unreliable outlet still contended that Jackman was “risking the wrath" of his wife “for the second time in as many weeks.” As we mentioned, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been married for more than two decades, so she's quite used to Jackman kissing co-stars for movie roles. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous premise outright.
Two months later, the very same dubious tabloid was still focused on Hugh Jackman’s marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness. This time, Woman’s Day alleged that Jackman had removed his wedding ring because of marriage problems. Once again, it was inspired by a paparazzi photo of the X-Men actor on the streets of New York City where he was seen without his wedding ring on while on walk with his mother.
"That's very unlike Hugh. He rarely takes off his ring. It must be pretty bad,” an anonymous “source” told the magazine. "I guess every couple has troubles and Deb and Hugh are no different." Gossip Cop debunked the story after confirming that the story wasn’t true with Jackman’s rep, who told us the story was "false, absurd, ridiculous and yet again... a clearly made-up story to fill their space." More recently, there have been paparazzi shots of the couple walking together during the quarantine, but as of yet, Woman’s Day has not issued any corrections or retractions.
This all comes just months after another tabloid, the National Enquirer, purported that Nicole Kidman was turning to fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman to help save her marriage because his was so successful. As Gossip Cop pointed out at the time, Kidman’s own successful marriage didn’t need “saving,” and Jackman’s isn’t in any trouble either.
