Truth About How Kelly Clarkson Is Reacting To Her Divorce

She’s Planning ‘Revenge’

According to the National Enquirer, Clarkson is getting revenge on her ex-husband by spending lots of money. While Blackstock is requesting around $436,000 per month in child support and alimony despite the fact that Clarkson has full custody, the outlet said that Clarkson is looking to spend her money on “spa days, expensive vacations, and splurging on designer clothes to let him know she's living her best life possible — and he has no part in it!" This story was a bit shady because COVID-19 makes spa days and vacation planning pretty suspect. Gossip Cop also doubted that Clarkson would risk jeopardizing her custody agreement by spending money willy-nilly, for it may end up hurting her own children out of spite.