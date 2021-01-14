Truth About How Kelly Clarkson Is Reacting To Her Divorce

American Idol season one winner Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for about seven years before filing for divorce in the fall of 2020. As with any celebrity breakup, it led to loads of rumors and gossip. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Clarkson’s divorce.
According to the National Enquirer, Clarkson is getting revenge on her ex-husband by spending lots of money. While Blackstock is requesting around $436,000 per month in child support and alimony despite the fact that Clarkson has full custody, the outlet said that Clarkson is looking to spend her money on “spa days, expensive vacations, and splurging on designer clothes to let him know she's living her best life possible — and he has no part in it!" This story was a bit shady because COVID-19 makes spa days and vacation planning pretty suspect. Gossip Cop also doubted that Clarkson would risk jeopardizing her custody agreement by spending money willy-nilly, for it may end up hurting her own children out of spite.
In a pretty similar story to the Enquirer one, OK! claimed that Clarkson was getting a makeover after winning her “nasty custody battle.” An anonymous tipster said, “She was tired of seeing the same old face and person in the mirror and felt she needed a boost.” It’s pretty normal for people to change up their look after a breakup, but Gossip Cop busted this story as little more than an attack on Clarkson’s style. The tabloid implied that her recent appearance was “frumpy,” but it was really a look to be proud of.
The Enquirer also reported that Clarkson’s divorce was getting “uglier by the minute,” and she was thinking of quitting The Voice to get away from Blackstock’s friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. A source said the separation was “a terrible mess that may destroy their friendship and make working together virtually impossible. It’s a shame.” Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that while Blackstock has ties to Shelton and Stefani, the two are in no way being pulled into divorce proceedings whatsoever. Clarkson and the rest of the judges appear to still be friends, so we busted the story.
According to Life & Style, Clarkson had “baby fever” and was beginning to regret her divorce. A so-called insider said, “She thinks pushing for more kids is what ruined everything. Now her big question is, is it too late to save their marriage?” The “rash” decision to get divorced, partnered with the subsequent regret, infuriated the couple’s friends like Shelton and Reba McEntire. Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out how insulting it was. Getting a lawyer and filing for divorce and full custody is not a “rash” decision, and it’s just flat-out stupid to suggest her “baby fever” is to blame.
