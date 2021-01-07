Truth About Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘The Today Show’

Kotb’s Days Are Numbered

Back in May 2018, the National Enquirer said Kotb could be fired due to “slumping ratings.” A tipster said Kotb replacing disgraced former anchor Matt Lauer a “big mistake” that would be “fixed” immediately. The network was apparently “considering reinstating” Lauer. An insider on Today assured Gossip Cop this report was absurd and untrue. The ratings went up after Kotb took the job from Lauer, not down, so firing her made no sense at all. Now, nearly two years later, Kotb still hosts Today, so clearly this story was bogus.