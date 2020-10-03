Truth About Harry Styles Dating Life

One Direction legend and Dunkirk star Harry Styles came to define style and music for a generation of pop fans. The “Best Song Ever” singer has also seen his love life plastered on tabloids the world over. After dating Taylor Swift, he started going steady with model Camille Rowe. As of right now, it looks like he’s single, but nothing has been confirmed either way. Here are some tall tales about Styles’ love life as busted by Gossip Cop.
According to HollywoodLife, Kris was “disappointed” in her daughter Kendall because she “threw in the towel too quickly” in regards to dating Styles. Styles “has it all,” the tabloid says, and Kris “would be thrilled if Kendall was linked to Harry.” The story was meant to capitalize on the release of a Styles album and Dunkirk and used words like “supposedly” and “reportedly” when describing Styles’ personal life. The whole story begged the question: how did the tabloid get this information at all? Jenner and Styles have dated before, but both have romantically moved on. The two even did a Late Late Show segment together last year, so they’re friendly together but not romantic.
Around the same time as its Jenner story, and another story about Camille Rowe, HollywoodLife reported Styles and Tess Ward were dating over a shared love of food. Things sounded jolly for the couple, as the tabloid said “When Harry is not cooking for Tess he has been singing his new music for her too.” Just a day after saying Ward and Styles were “exclusive,” the tabloid then said the two were just “rumored to be dating.” Gossip Cop busted this story because the tabloid could not keep a consistent narrative, and therefore its intimate details could not be believed.
Now, this was an exciting story from NW. At the time, Gigi Hadid had just broken up with fellow One Direction member Zayn Malik. She was “on the prowl” and “at the top of Gigi's man wish list is none other than Zayn's former bandmate.” It could have upset Kendall Jenner, a good friend of Hadid’s, but “she reckons Kenny will give her her blessing.” The whole affair would have been “a serious slap in the face for Zayn.” We’re inclined to agree that this love triangle of former bandmates would have been quite the story. It also wasn’t true in the slightest, as Hadid and Malik were only briefly separated. In fact, Hadid has recently given birth to Malik’s child, so suffice to say this Styles story was complete fiction. Engrossing fiction, but fiction nonetheless.