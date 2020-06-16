Truth About Harrison Ford’s Health, Career, And Marriage to Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford's Intense Workout

In October 2019, the National Enquirer alleged Harrison Ford’s family and friends were concerned about the actor’s health before his reprisal in the fifth Indiana Jones film. The magazine claimed those closest to the actor were urging him to “slow down” as his workouts for the film “intensified.” “He's killing himself in the gym and coming out drained. Apart from the fat paycheck, he'll be earning, you have to wonder what he's trying to prove,” a questionable insider told the outlet. To insinuate the actor was trying to “kill himself” just to prove a point was insensitive and also untrue. The tabloid based its narrative on the words of an anonymous source while Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for the actor who confirmed the story was fabricated.