Truth About Harrison Ford’s Health, Career, And Marriage to Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford is a screen legend, but like most celebrities, he’s been the subject of various inaccurate rumors over the years. The tabloids have made outlandish claims about the actor’s health, career, and marriage. Gossip Cop rounded up the most ridiculous stories we’ve busted about the actor.
In October 2019, the National Enquirer alleged Harrison Ford’s family and friends were concerned about the actor’s health before his reprisal in the fifth Indiana Jones film. The magazine claimed those closest to the actor were urging him to “slow down” as his workouts for the film “intensified.” “He's killing himself in the gym and coming out drained. Apart from the fat paycheck, he'll be earning, you have to wonder what he's trying to prove,” a questionable insider told the outlet. To insinuate the actor was trying to “kill himself” just to prove a point was insensitive and also untrue. The tabloid based its narrative on the words of an anonymous source while Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for the actor who confirmed the story was fabricated.
The comical stories continued as Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer a month later for asserting Ford got into a “pot-smoking” contest with his on-screen son’s, Shia LaBeouf, father. The absurd story insisted Ford and LaBeouf had a “cannabis competition” with LeBoeuf's dad, Jefferey while shooting the fourth Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The publication purported the reason why LaBeouf’s father was even on set was that he was the actor’s “legal guardian” at the time. However, LaBeouf was 20 or 21-years-old when he filmed the fourth Indiana Jones film, so why would he need a guardian? Plus, this isn’t Pineapple Express, we highly doubted Ford was having a smoke out with Labeouf’s father. Gossip Cop dismissed the ludicrous tale when it came out.
Most recently, Gossip Cop debunked New Idea for incorrectly stating Ford was divorcing his wife, Calista Flockhart, due to his love of flying planes. Yes, folks, the publication contended his wife was threatened by his love of planes. A supposed “pal” of the couple blabbed to the tabloid, “Every time he goes up in that plane, she holds her breath until he’s back and the number of near-misses and crashes he’s almost had can’t be ignored.” Of course, Gossip Cop wasted no time in exposing the phony tale. We checked with a spokesperson for Ford who confirmed the idea of Flockhart walking out on Ford because of his flying was “absolutely false.”
If you thought the tabloids just picked at Ford’s personal life and career, think again. In 2018, the unreliable blog, Uberconservative, was called out by *Gossip Cop *for boldly claiming Ford praised President Donald Trump. "Trump is a very brilliant man. I believe he is compassionate. For the first time we have a President who knows what he is doing and is independent,” the website alleged the actor said during an interview. The Star Wars actor, however, never said these words. Ford didn’t even endorse Trump. The website tried to use Ford for its political agenda. What a twisted and horrible thing to do.