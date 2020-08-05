Truth About Gwyneth Paltrow Being Hated By Other Celebrities

This rumor only emerged after Pitt and Aniston briefly reunited backstage at the SAG Awards, and it read suspiciously like it only exists to capitalize on the hype of seeing Pitt and one of his most popular exes looking happy to see each other. Of course, it reads like that because that's the truth — nothing about Pitt and Paltrow's decades-old former relationship is that dramatic, so the tabloid invented something spicy to go along with the photos of Pitt and Aniston. Gwyneth Paltrow has publicly said that she and Pitt are still friendly, and Pitt's done such a good job remaining mum about his past that this tabloid's "insider" is nothing but unbelievable.