Truth About Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Rumors On The Voice

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship has been a hot subject for the tabloids, with most falsely claiming the couple are either, married, pregnant, or broken-up. Another rumor that was pushed around by the tabloids was there were issues on the set of The Voice. Gossip Cop has rounded up the few times these unreliable outlets alleged Stefani and Shelton’s relationship cause problems on the NBC singing competition.
In February 2018, RadarOnline declared Gwen Stefani was coming between Blake Shelton and The Voice executives. The outlet maintained the No Doubt singer was the cause of Shelton’s bad blood with the show’s creators. The story asserted things heated up when the show wanted to replace Stefani with Miley Cyrus, leading the country singer to become “very resentful” towards the show. Gossip Cop learned the story was inaccurate. The outlet has a reputation for creating false stories about the country singer and the pop star in the past. This time was no different.
By the summer of 2018, Life & Style alleged Stefani left The Voice because of Shelton. The publication asserted Shelton asked Stefani to leave the show and Stefani decided to leave “for the good of the relationship.” "Gwen and Blake don't fight much at home, but when they were on The Voice they disagreed and butted heads a lot,” an unnamed source told the magazine. The tabloid’s premise made absolutely no sense. Stefani didn’t leave the singing competition because of Shelton or to save their relationship. In fact, the two would have witty banter on the show that was always friendly, and a bit flirtatious.
Early 2019, RadarOnline falsely claimed Shelton wanted to leave The Voice because Stefani was no longer apart of the show. Since the country star is still on the show, its obvious the story was bogus. Gossip Cop, at the time, still looked into the dubious take. The website contended once again the country singer was resentful that the NBC singing competition didn’t invite Stefani back but this wasn’t the case at all. There was nothing remotely true about the rumor and it was already corrected by us a year prior.
Following this, a tabloid tried to insinuate Shelton was going to propose to Stefani on The Voice. In later 2019, Life & Style asserted not only was Shelton looking to ask Stefani to be his bride, but she was also expecting a baby about numerous rounds of IVF treatments. The rumor is that Blake wants to surprise Gwen and propose to her live on The Voice," an unnamed insider spilled to the publication. The real surprise was if anyone believed this phony story. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who confirmed the story wasn’t true. Also, as we’ve stated numerous times, Stefani and Shelton aren’t having a baby or getting married just yet.
It’s getting a bit tiresome how the tabloids continue to prove it’s incompetence when reporting on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. We suggest these bogus stories and rumors be put to rest.