Truth About Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Rumors On The Voice

Stefani's Supposed Pregnancy And Engagement?

Following this, a tabloid tried to insinuate Shelton was going to propose to Stefani on The Voice. In later 2019, Life & Style asserted not only was Shelton looking to ask Stefani to be his bride, but she was also expecting a baby about numerous rounds of IVF treatments. The rumor is that Blake wants to surprise Gwen and propose to her live on The Voice," an unnamed insider spilled to the publication. The real surprise was if anyone believed this phony story. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who confirmed the story wasn’t true. Also, as we’ve stated numerous times, Stefani and Shelton aren’t having a baby or getting married just yet.