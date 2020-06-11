Truth About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Having Twins

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pregnancy Rumors Begin

Of the the Gossip Cop Top Rumors of 2017 was Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were expecting twin daughters. In July of that year, OK!, alleged that “friends” were whispering that not only was a wedding around the corner but Stefani was also pregnant with twins. "Word is [twins] run in her family, on her dad's side, and friends are saying she's been talking constantly about Beyonce's pregnancy and wanting to reach out to her for advice. People are starting to put two and two together,” a supposed source told the outlet. Gossip Cop investigated the story and spoke to a rep for Stefani who confirmed the singer was not expecting twins, nor did she ever have twins.