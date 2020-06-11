Truth About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Having Twins

For the past few years, the tabloids have claimed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were either married or expecting a baby. For some unknown reason, the theme of twin girls has been used multiple times in regards to the couple. While the two haven’t had any children together yet, it hasn’t stopped the papers from continuing with this peculiar rumor. Gossip Cop has rounded the few times we’ve busted the tabloids for claiming the couple was expecting twin girls.
Of the the Gossip Cop Top Rumors of 2017 was Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were expecting twin daughters. In July of that year, OK!, alleged that “friends” were whispering that not only was a wedding around the corner but Stefani was also pregnant with twins. "Word is [twins] run in her family, on her dad's side, and friends are saying she's been talking constantly about Beyonce's pregnancy and wanting to reach out to her for advice. People are starting to put two and two together,” a supposed source told the outlet. Gossip Cop investigated the story and spoke to a rep for Stefani who confirmed the singer was not expecting twins, nor did she ever have twins.
Despite clearing up that rumor, Life & Style, a sister-publication of OK! also contended in December 2018 that Stefani and Shelton were having twin girls. The magazine maintained the couple had been struggling with in vitro fertilization for 16 months but it “finally paid off.” Once again Gossip Cop looked into the fictitious story, even though we corrected the phony rumor. A rep for the No Doubt singer reassured us that Stefani was not pregnant. And again, she never gave birth to one baby, much less twins.
Most recently, Star, another sister publication of the other two, alleged Shelton and Stefani were expecting twin girls. The publication asserted Stefani was pregnant through in vitro fertilization (again) and was going to wait until after the babies were born to have a wedding at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Given Star’s previous track record when it came to reporting on Shelton and Stefani was unreliable and the fact that Gossip Cop had corrected the rumor numerous times, it wasn’t hard to disprove this bogus story.
We weren’t the only ones who were over continuously debunking this silly rumor. In February 2018, Blake Shelton poked fun at the tabloid reports that Stefani was pregnant with twins while performing at his new restaurant and conceft venue Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Shelton joked while on stage that he and Stefani were "very lucky" that evening because Stefani "actually gave birth to twins yesterday, and she's here tonight to sing with me."
We can’t stress enough that when it comes to celebrity’s personal life, the tabloids usually drop the ball. As much as everyone wants to see Stefani and Shelton married and with a baby when the time comes, we’re sure the couple will make the announcement the right way.