Truth About George Clooney’s Marriage in 2020

At The Breaking Point?

Finally, last month Gossip Cop shot down a story from New Idea alleging, like the others before it, that the Clooneys had reached a “breaking point” in their marriage. The article claimed they were having “explosive fights over their different parenting styles,” accompanied by a paparazzi photos of the spouses supposedly fighting while out on a walk on the beach. If you actually look at the photos, there’s nothing to indicate they were remotely unhappy. Once again, it was obvious just how little evidence these outlets have to go on when publishing this nonsense.