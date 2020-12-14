Truth About George Clooney Retiring From Acting

George Clooney is a legend, there’s no doubt about it. But is the actor ready to walk away from the industry? There have been rumors Hollywood’s favorite leading man wanted to retire. Gossip Cop gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about this narrative and if it was true. Here’s what we discovered about George Clooney supposedly retiring.
In 2018, Star reported Clooney wasn’t quitting acting entirely, but more so going in a different direction. According to the tabloid, the actor sought to do stage work instead of Hollywood films because he always “fancied himself as a classically trained Shakespearean actor.” An insider claimed it was always a dream of the actor’s to pursue this. From there, the unnamed informant maintained Clooney would convince his wife, Amal, that the family should relocate to London. The source added Clooney “knew he became box office poison and needed to reinvent himself as a serious actor. He thinks that the English stage is the perfect place to do it.” Gossip Cop, however, was assured by a rep for the ER star that the story wasn’t true.
Not too long after, it was suggested George Clooney would run for president. Woman’s Day ran an account implying the actor planned to join the 2020 field for the presidency. The magazine purported that the Ocean's Eleven actor was inspired by the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in which he sought to change gun laws. An unnamed source claimed Clooney “wanted to make a real difference in the world'. Amal has no doubt that her husband would be an amazing president. Friends are already nicknaming them JFK and Jackie!" Gossip Cop clarified the report by noting it came out simply because George and Amal Clooney donated a substantial amount of money to the March for Our Lives organization, which was created by the survivors of the school shooting.
In the summer of 2018, Gossip Cop took a look back at a report we busted before from HollywoodLife as an example of this. The often incorrect website contended the actor had become a full-time dad. This clearly wasn’t true, since Clooney has continued to star in various roles. Additionally, a rep for the actor confirmed he wasn’t retiring.
Following George Clooney’s motorcycle crash in Sardinia, the National Enquirer ran a report claiming the actor suffered brain damage. A source, who wasn’t at the scene of the accident, claimed Clooney “exhibited the classic signs of a concussion. He's dizzy and disoriented." The insider added that an "expert concluded George suffered a concussion that could alter his life" and "even end his career." None of this was remotely true. In fact, after being medically cleared George Clooney returned to work and was reported by more reliable outlets to have been “banged up” by the accident, but fine, nevertheless.
While the actor may not take as many roles as he used to, George Clooney nonetheless takes every role very seriously. Clooney was even hospitalized recently for lossing a lot of weight for a film. We think it’s safe to say that the actor isn’t looking to retire anytime soon.