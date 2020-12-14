Truth About George Clooney Retiring From Acting

George Clooney Becoming A Theater Actor?

In 2018, Star reported Clooney wasn’t quitting acting entirely, but more so going in a different direction. According to the tabloid, the actor sought to do stage work instead of Hollywood films because he always “fancied himself as a classically trained Shakespearean actor.” An insider claimed it was always a dream of the actor’s to pursue this. From there, the unnamed informant maintained Clooney would convince his wife, Amal, that the family should relocate to London. The source added Clooney “knew he became box office poison and needed to reinvent himself as a serious actor. He thinks that the English stage is the perfect place to do it.” Gossip Cop, however, was assured by a rep for the ER star that the story wasn’t true.