Truth About Gal Gadot's String Of Feuds With Other Actresses

Gal Gadot finally got to see Wonder Woman 1984 debut in both theatres and homes around the world. In the years leading up to its release, Gadot has seen a shift from an up-and-comer to a huge name in Hollywood, but it hasn't all been good press along the way. We're taking a closer look at the rumors that said she'd made a few enemies in her rise to the top.
Last year, the National Enquirer reported that Gadot had made herself a target for A-list veteran Angelina Jolie after picking up the role of Cleopatra in a project helmed by her Wonder Woman collaborator Patty Jenkins. Jolie, insiders explained, has been pursuing a Cleopatra project for decades now, struggling to get it up and running due to her busy personal and professional life. However, Gadot, despite still being somewhat of a Hollywood newcomer compared to the Salt star, had "stolen" the crown and essentially taken Jolie's dream project from her, leaving her "livid."
We pointed out at the time that even if you took the narrative at face value, the alleged feud didn't quite add up. Hollywood has no reservations about remaking or retrying certain stories, especially ones that have already been successful. Given how often the tabloid's source mentioned Elizabeth Taylor's iconic performance in the role, you'd think they would realize that other interpretations of the Cleopatra story are extremely possible. Jolie has had her eyes on a Queen of the Nile project for years, but there's no reason to think she's seething over the thought of Gadot working on another version. Given the controversy surrounding the Gadot and Jenkins project, we doubt Jolie is too troubled.
Although the release of Wonder Woman 1984 didn't quite live up to expectations when it released earlier this month, there were troubling rumors about the film's production dating back three years ago. Star published a report that said that Kristen Wiig, who played Cheetah, one of Wonder Woman's biggest villains in the movie, nearly had Gal Gadot at her throat during filming. According to the outlet, Wiig's attempts to impress the increasingly popular star with jokes and gags on set didn't quite land, and Gadot was increasingly frustrated about the distractions. "She won't be able to keep this up the entire time they're filming," a source said of her patience.
Although Wonder Woman 1984 left a few folks less than happy, its production certainly didn't. Wiig and Gadot got along well behind the scenes. Despite the strange attempt to paint Gadot as some sort of straight-laced no-nonsense professional, she'd already earned the nickname "Giggle Gadot" on the set of the first film, so the tabloid's story was totally off-base.
Funnily enough, the Wiig "tensions" apparently didn't last long. Star reported in 2019 that Gal Gadot and Wiig were squaring off with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson after her Marvel film beat out Wonder Woman at the box office. Larson's "cold, superior attitude" had her snubbing the Wonder Woman 1984 actors at social events, and she'd even reportedly said that the DC franchise had no hopes of competing with her own line of films. The feud was apparently set to boil over at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. "Kristen and Gal will be there, and they're plotting to fire back at Brie — aggressively," a source said.
There were a few problems with the narrative, however. For one, it was just one of countless attempts to pit the successful women against other actresses, none of which came with any merit. For two, Gadot complimented Larson on Instagram after the massive success of Captain Marvel proven that moviegoers were eager for women-led superhero and action films. Three, Gadot's spokesperson outright rejected the idea of any bad blood between the two, and finally, Larson wasn't even attending Comic-Con that year.
For as desperate as the tabloids and other rumormongers are to see A-list women fighting and feuding with one another, they just can't seem to come up with anything even remotely believable.
