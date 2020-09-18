Truth About Emma Watson’s Love Life

Getting Flirty With Leonardo DiCaprio

Following the 2018 Academy Awards, the Romeo +Juliet star got flirty with Watson at the afterparty. According to OK!, DiCaprio may have “finally found his perfect match.” Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Watson who assured us the two were friendly but not romantic. In 2020, DiCaprio is still dating Camila Morrone. Watson appears to be dating businessman Leo Alexander Robinton, though that has not been publicly confirmed. At best, the tabloid was reaching, but more likely, it was just making the claim up.