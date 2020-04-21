Truth About Emma Stone Fighting With Other Celebrities

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Emma Stone such a diva that she’s been getting into fights with all sorts of other Hollywood A-listers? That’s what the tabloids would have you believe, but they’re just getting overactive with their imaginations again. Here are some of those stories, as debunked by Gossip Cop.

In June of 2018, Star kicked things off by throwing Stone into a dramatic love triangle with one of the tabloid world’s favorite ex-couples. The magazine alleged that Aniston and Stone had an explosive fight over Justin Theroux. This theory was built on the false assumption that Stone and Theroux were dating, which they weren’t: they just co-starred in the miniseries Maniac together. Gossip Cop reached out to reps for both Stone and Aniston, each of whom denied the claim.

Next up, Stone was allegedly “at war” with Taylor Swift over their wedding planning according to Heat, in another story built on a bunch of lies published last December. A supposed insider contended that the actress and the singer were “set to race each other to the altar.” The tabloid was undoubtedly inspired to invent this story by Stone’s recently announced engagement to Dave McCary, but Swift wasn’t engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, at the time, nor is she now. Just to make sure, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Swift, who laughed off the story.

Later that month, OK! falsely reported that Stone and Jennifer Lawrence were no longer friends because of their romantic relationships. “Emma and Jen’s lives both revolve around their significant others, and that hasn’t left a lot of room for girl talk,” an unnamed source told the tabloid, adding that “at this point, they’re no longer missing each other.” But a source close to the actresses told Gossip Cop that that claim was nonsense. The tabloid conveniently left out the fact that Stone and McCary attended Lawrence’s wedding back in October: clearly, they’re still close even with their respective relationships.

Finally, in January, Globe claimed that Emma Stone was a target of “revenge” from Lindsay Lohan, who was allegedly also looking to get back at other rivals including Ashton Kutcher and Kim Kardashian. “Lindsay has a long list of enemies and she’s out for closure as well as the chance to right some wrongs,” said yet another questionable tipster, neglecting to clarify how Lohan was planning to right those wrongs. “Back when Emma was a redhead, people compared her with Lindsay. But Emma ignored Lindsay’s suggestion that she play her part in a Mean Girls remake – and that hurt!” Gossip Cop looked into the claim and found it to be false. Three years prior, Lohan had jokingly suggested on social media that Stone star with her in Mean Girls 2, but Stone doesn’t do social media, so she never responded. The story was utterly ridiculous.