Truth About Elton John’s Health And Career Rumors

Elton John Would Never Sing Again?

Earlier this year, the National Enquirer claimed Elton John would never sing due to an illness. At the time, the singer abruptly canceled his New Zealand show which led the paper to assert John’s “hard-partying past and illness" have "ravaged his voice." John also had a brief battle with pneumonia before the story coming, yet the outlet contended that also contributed to the singer’s voice “being silenced forever.” To add to the dramatic tale, a supposed insider snitched to the publication, "Elton's voice is nowhere near what it was, and this latest episode has him convinced it may never be the same - even in the recording studio!" Gossip Cop noted that John had been sober for almost three decades, so the idea his “past partying” would currently affect his voice was absurd. Plus, the “Bennie and Jets” singer explained why he canceled his show mid-performance on Twitter, and it had nothing to do with an illness. Gossip Cop busted the phony piece when it came out.