Truth About Elton John’s Health And Career Rumors

Sir Elton John’s life and career speak for itself, as the artist has transcended through the decades with his timeless music. Two years ago, the singer announced his three-year farewell tour, which is more than deserved for someone like John. However, misleading rumors have swirled about the singer’s health and the status of his career. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few stories we’ve corrected about the iconic artist’s well-being and his finances.
Earlier this year, the National Enquirer claimed Elton John would never sing due to an illness. At the time, the singer abruptly canceled his New Zealand show which led the paper to assert John’s “hard-partying past and illness" have "ravaged his voice." John also had a brief battle with pneumonia before the story coming, yet the outlet contended that also contributed to the singer’s voice “being silenced forever.” To add to the dramatic tale, a supposed insider snitched to the publication, "Elton's voice is nowhere near what it was, and this latest episode has him convinced it may never be the same - even in the recording studio!" Gossip Cop noted that John had been sober for almost three decades, so the idea his “past partying” would currently affect his voice was absurd. Plus, the “Bennie and Jets” singer explained why he canceled his show mid-performance on Twitter, and it had nothing to do with an illness. Gossip Cop busted the phony piece when it came out.
The following month, we dismissed a report from the Globe stating Elton John had only weeks to live. The tabloid maintained the singer was "mostly confined to a wheelchair," with a supposed insider adding, John was “told to slow down his schedule, but as usual, Elton carries on under the delusion that he's indestructible. He could well be dead in six months." The silly narrative didn’t make any sense and was highly over-dramatized. John was not dying or confined to a wheelchair. Around the time the story came out, the "Candle in the Wind" singer had resumed his tour in Australia following the brief cancellation and was seen walking across the stage. Gossip Cop had also already corrected the idea that John was in poor health. This was just another sick attempt to try and put the singer in an early grave. It's more than worth noting that months later, the piano-playing legend is still standing.
And when the tabloids aren’t making ridiculous stories about Sir Elton John’s health, they’re picking at his financial status. Recently, the Australian tabloid, New Idea Magazine, claimed John was in financial hell due to the losses he took amid the coronavirus epidemic. Because of the pandemic and current lock-down, the singer’s tour was postponed. However, the publication claimed the singer’s tour was canceled and wasn’t “covered by insurance” which took “a huge chunk out of his retirement plans.” Gossip Cop corrected the inaccurate narrative by reminding readers, John’s tour was postponed. Plus, the singer had recently pledged to donate $1 million to his AIDS foundation. If John was financially struggling, how could he even afford to make a large donation? Seriously, the tabloids need to fact-check before creating these bogus stories.
As of lately, the singer is enjoying his time with his family during the current quarantine and has worked on new music. The singer released a duet with Lady Gaga, "Sine From Above", a few months ago. Obviously not only is Sir Elton John in good health but he is continuing his passion for music, despite what the unreliable tabloids try to convey.