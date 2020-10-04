Truth About Ellen DeGeneres Quitting Her Talk Show In 2020

Ellen DeGeneres recently returned to her talk show after some turbulent time off. Accusations came from her writers that DeGeneres presides over a toxic work environment. Those stories triggered a tabloid frenzy about DeGeneres leaving her show in disgrace. She's already back on the air, so all of these stories are bogus. Gossip Cop is collecting these stories of quitting and Ellen replacements.
According to Woman's Day, the "mean Ellen" stories on twitter were making the host quit her show. When the tales of workplace hostility and other controversies hit the news, the tabloid said "It’s crisis time for Ellen, who is seriously considering stepping down." She didn't, as she recently returned to the airwaves and issued a public apology.
While the controversies have certainly damaged DeGeneres' reputation, it hasn't affected her employment status in the slightest. This story of her longing to quit was bogus.
The National Enquirer moved the post a bit in its story about the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The tabloid said the ongoing season would be the last, not over the controversy, but because she's "losing a million viewers." DeGeneres will not renew her contract in 2022 and "focus on new projects and passions like flipping houses. Maybe we’ll see her on HGTV!" Gossip Cop does not have a crystal ball, so we can't say for sure if DeGeneres would leave her show in two years. So much can happen in two years that it's a little irresponsible of the notorious tabloid to act like this is a sure thing.
The Good Place star Kristen Bell has appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show many times. Apparently, network executives have been "quietly grooming" the Veronica Mars star to replace DeGeneres for years. She's charismatic and "everyone in Hollywood loves Kristin." That's not a typo, OK! printed a typo, spelling Kristen Bell's name incorrectly, in a story about her universal likeability. DeGeneres does not plan on stepping down anytime soon and Bell has a very busy schedule. While she could someday host a talk show, anything's possible, there is no imminent plant for Bell to replace DeGeneres.
Wait, this sounds familiar, doesn't it? This time it was New Idea parroting the National Enquirer's story about a 2022 exit. The "scandal-hit" comedian "is set to be axed following a deluge of allegations she is a toxic and ‘mean’ boss.” This time she wasn't asking to walk away, she was being told. Once again, we can only say that two years is a very long time. Two years ago Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots was unimaginable, as was COVID-19. DeGeneres could leave The Ellen Show in 2022, but that would occur completely independently of this tabloid report.