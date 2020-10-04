Truth About Ellen DeGeneres Quitting Her Talk Show In 2020

Contract Renewal Up For Reconsideration

The National Enquirer moved the post a bit in its story about the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The tabloid said the ongoing season would be the last, not over the controversy, but because she's "losing a million viewers." DeGeneres will not renew her contract in 2022 and "focus on new projects and passions like flipping houses. Maybe we’ll see her on HGTV!" Gossip Cop does not have a crystal ball, so we can't say for sure if DeGeneres would leave her show in two years. So much can happen in two years that it's a little irresponsible of the notorious tabloid to act like this is a sure thing.