Truth About Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi's Relationship

The Breaking Point?

The following month, Woman’s Day similarly claimed that the couple’s marriage had reached “the breaking point.” DeGeneres had recently come under fire after a viral Twitter thread accused her of diva-like off-camera behavior, which supposedly translated into her marriage as well. “Ellen has always had the upper hand over Portia and that’s the way she likes it,” the tabloid wrote, adding that de Rossi likely wouldn’t leave her despite their alleged problems because DeGeneres “could easily run Portia out of town if they were to break-up.” Gossip Cop dismissed this story as well: de Rossi has been frequently posting photos and videos to Instagram featuring her and her wife enjoying their time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.