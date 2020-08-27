Truth About Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi 'Saving Their Marriage' With A Vacation

The Truth Behind Ellen And Portia's Marriage

The magazine’s incorrect narrative was just that — incorrect. DeGeneres and de Rossi didn’t flee the country to try and rekindle their relationship. The two weren’t having marital problems. At the time, DeGeneres shared a touching tribute to her wife for their anniversary on her social media page. If the two were having issues, we doubt they would continue to showcase their affection for each other publicly. Gossip Cop also ran the story by a source close to the situation, who confirmed the article was false.