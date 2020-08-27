Truth About Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi 'Saving Their Marriage' With A Vacation

One year ago, a tabloid claimed that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi went on a romantic getaway to save their marriage. Gossip Cop looked into the phony story and found it to be untrue. Let’s take a look back on the bogus story and why we busted it.
Around this time last year, the talk show host and the former actress were seen vacationing in Amsterdam. The trip seemed to be an innocent outing for the spouses, but Star still reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi went overseas to repair their marriage. The tabloid contended that the two hoped to “rekindle the flame” in their marriage. A supposed source told the outlet the couple “wanted to get away” before DeGeneres went back to work.
The unnamed source further alleged that DeGeneres and de Rossi’s separate busy careers “drove a wedge” between the pair. At the time, DeGeneres was starting the seventeenth season for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while the Ally McBeal star was occupied with her new art company, General Public. "Ellen and Portia were having trouble balancing their work and home life, so they're putting in the effort to try to reconnect before life gets hectic again,” the questionable tipster added.
The magazine’s incorrect narrative was just that — incorrect. DeGeneres and de Rossi didn’t flee the country to try and rekindle their relationship. The two weren’t having marital problems. At the time, DeGeneres shared a touching tribute to her wife for their anniversary on her social media page. If the two were having issues, we doubt they would continue to showcase their affection for each other publicly. Gossip Cop also ran the story by a source close to the situation, who confirmed the article was false.
DeGeneres’ personal life has always been scrutinized, but since the recent allegations against her show have come to light, the talk show host’s marriage has been questioned even more by the tabloids.
Recently, In Touch, which is an affiliate of Star, alleged that Portia de Rossi walked out on Ellen DeGeneres. The untrustworthy publication claimed that the fallout of DeGeneres' scandal and her wife “clashing” behind closed doors. Gossip Cop corrected the phony story by noting that de Rossi has been very supportive of her wife amid the current controversy surrounding her show.
Earlier this year, the same tabloid asserted that DeGeneres and de Rossi were living apart. The magazine said that de Rossi moved out of the pair’s home in Los Angeles and was staying in Montecito, California. The publication contended that the two couldn’t see eye to eye in regards to DeGeneres’ career and de Rossi’s persistence in wanting her wife to retire. Gossip Cop pointed out that the two weren’t living separately as they had been in quarantine together since the current lockdown began.
