Truth About Drew Barrymore’s Lovelife

The descendent of true Hollywood royalty, Drew Barrymore is a common topic of tabloid speculation. Despite the fact she has said she will never marry, there are constant stories about her searching for girlfriends or having more babies. With the Drew Barrymore Show right around the corner, here are some Barrymore stories busted by Gossip Cop.
Around Valentine’s Day, Barrymore admitted on Instagram that she hadn’t been able to successfully date anyone in years. Star thought this was some kind of cover-up, and she was secretly dating a mystery man she had met on the celebrity dating app Raya. She got the “help of her friends” to make a profile. “She’s had a few dates with some real hunks,” and there was one “mystery man” in particular she had her eye on. Barrymore was once on this app, but she told EW she had been “off dating apps” for months before this article came out. A source close to the actress told Gossip Cop this story was fabricated.
According to NW, Barrymore and Kristen Stewart started flirting while working on Charlie’s Angels. Stewart desired “guidance” but was stunned by “chemistry” between herself and Barrymore. This story came out well before the film even started shooting. Barrymore did serve as an executive producer on the project, but that doesn’t mean she was constantly around the set. There wasn’t any evidence in this story, and so Gossip Cop debunked it.
“It wouldn’t come as a huge surprise if Drew’s expecting,” or so said the Woman’s Day in August 2018. It claimed she had a baby bump, and she “wouldn’t need to be in an old-fashioned or conventional relationship to have another child.” The magazine speculated if the baby came from a donor or a new partner. Barrymore recently gave an interview where she said she will never get married again. This story was published well over nine months ago, and Barrymore has not had this baby. The story was bogus.
Well doesn’t this sound familiar? The National Enquirer had a bit more tact in its bogus story, saying she wasn’t pregnant just wanted to be pregnant. With the headline “divorced Drew wants third child,” Barrymore is “over the moon about being a mom” and would like to have a new baby without getting married. The tabloid never really elaborates on how Barrymore would get pregnant or what is causing her to feel this way after years of being single. Barrymore has bever expressed a desire to have another baby. It’s also been a year since this story without a baby coming, so it would seem this story was bogus too.