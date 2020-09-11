Truth About Drew Barrymore’s Lovelife

Barrymore Wants To Be Pregnant In 2019

Well doesn’t this sound familiar? The National Enquirer had a bit more tact in its bogus story, saying she wasn’t pregnant just wanted to be pregnant. With the headline “divorced Drew wants third child,” Barrymore is “over the moon about being a mom” and would like to have a new baby without getting married. The tabloid never really elaborates on how Barrymore would get pregnant or what is causing her to feel this way after years of being single. Barrymore has bever expressed a desire to have another baby. It’s also been a year since this story without a baby coming, so it would seem this story was bogus too.