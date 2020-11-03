Truth About Donald Trump, Barack Obama's Behind-The-Scenes Power Struggles

Barack Obama Recruiting A-List Actor To Run Against Donald Trump?

Equally false was the report from Woman’s Day that claimed Barack Obama was pushing actor George Clooney to run for president. The tabloid insisted the actor had felt drawn to running for office and was thinking about running in 2024, but the former president supposedly encouraged him to think about running against Donald Trump in 2020. Too bad for the outlet that Clooney has stated multiple times that he has no plans to run for president, and a source close to the actor informed Gossip Cop that President Obama wasn’t trying to talk him into running, either.