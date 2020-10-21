Truth About Dolly Parton’s Health

Dolly Parton has been a country music legend for longer than most of her peers have been alive. She's done just about everything there is to do in music, including having your own world-famous amusement park. Tabloids typically target the "9 to 5" singer because her age makes health-scare stories sound more believable. Parton's is doing great, so each of these stories Gossip Cop has busted are totally false. Let's observe some of these tall tales.
OK! reported that Parton's "workaholic tendencies" were now a "growing concern" amongst her friends. She's doesn't want to start "letting folks down," so she's working from the moment she gets up and deep into the night. The tabloid said she is "extremely ambitious," but that means she is "running herself ragged." Gossip Cop busted this story because Parton has never stopped working. She recently told Reba McIntyre "as long as I’m livin', I’m workin'." Parton is working exactly as hard as she likes to, which is nothing new to be concerned about.
The Globe reported that Parton was hospitalized after a "horrifying meltdown" at that the situation "was touch and go," with doctors urging Parton to "take it easy from now on." It went so far as to say Parton was "working herself into the grave." If Parton was actually hospitalized, it would have been reported by a more reputable source than this tabloid, that's for sure. Despite knowing it was "touch and go," the tabloid could not say what exactly happened. How could the tabloid know what doctors told her but not know why she was there? The story was made-up, and Parton was not hospitalized.
Sometimes a tabloid just has some really unfortunate timing when it makes up a story. Case and point: when the National Enquirer reported that the "I Will Always Love You" singer would be forced to retire due to bells palsy. A doctor said, "she has weak muscles on the right side of her face and it’s obvious when she speaks." The tabloid concluded that she may never sing again, but that very week Parton released a brand new song entitled "Life Is Good Again." The doctor in question had never treated Parton and should not have spoken to any tabloid. Gossip Cop easily debunked this story.
According to Globe, the "Jolene" songstress is celebrating a major birthday by splurging "$2 million" on plastic surgery. Parton "can’t wait for people to get a load of her and they’ll never believe her age." She's getting seemingly every inch of her body redone, including not just botox but also "new and improved boobs, booty boosting injections, lips, foot wraps, and massages." A massage is not cosmetic surgery, and it is true that Parton is fond of cosmetic surgery. However, Parton is not one to wait for any special occasion to get loads of work done at once. She's steadily tweaked what needs tweaking when it needs tweaking, so Gossip Cop believes the story to be false.