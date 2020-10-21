Truth About Dolly Parton’s Health

Recent Dizzy Spell Led To Hospitalization

The Globe reported that Parton was hospitalized after a "horrifying meltdown" at that the situation "was touch and go," with doctors urging Parton to "take it easy from now on." It went so far as to say Parton was "working herself into the grave." If Parton was actually hospitalized, it would have been reported by a more reputable source than this tabloid, that's for sure. Despite knowing it was "touch and go," the tabloid could not say what exactly happened. How could the tabloid know what doctors told her but not know why she was there? The story was made-up, and Parton was not hospitalized.