Celebrities

Truth About Dolly Parton’s 55-Year Marriage

M
Matthew Radulski
3:00 pm, February 21, 2021
Dolly Parton smiling in a white dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

There are few public figures as beloved as Dolly Parton. From funding a COVID-19 vaccine to refusing a statue in her honor, Parton is universally beloved for many reasons. One part of her legend is her reclusive husband Carl Dean. The two have been married for 55 years, and in that time, Dean has rarely been seen. Since Dean is out of the public eye, tabloids think they can write whatever they want about him. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about Parton and Dean.

Clamping Down On Her ‘Wandering Eye’

According to the National Enquirer, Dean was “begging [Parton] to act her age.” The “Jolene” singer has “been flirting like a hot-to-trot teenager for years,” and the “gentleman” Dean finally had enough. He laid down the law and said deserves “more respect.” Gossip Cop pointed out that something that didn’t bother Dean for over 50 years isn’t going to suddenly start bothering him. It’s impossible to believe this tabloid would have unprecedented access into Parton’s personal life, especially since Dean has no interest in being famous himself.

They’re Adopting A 10 Year Old

According to the Globe, Parton was “keen to adopt a child of her own, even though she’s turning 75 this month. And Carl is all for it.” A supposed insider said the two “are quietly talking to attorneys who specialize in this type of thing and hope to bring home an orphan by early next year, if not sooner.”

Parton is an open book, and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey she explained why she didn’t have kids: “I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done.” Obviously, her stance is well thought out and isn’t going to suddenly change, so we busted this story.

Dean Has Months To Live

In another example of impossible access, the National Enquirer claimed that Dolly Parton was keeping a bedside vigil for Carl Dean” for she “fears the end is near.” The 9 to 5 star had become Dean’s “primary caregiver,” and refused the Presidential Medal of Freedom “because she feared leaving Carl alone in Tennessee.” Gossip Cop busted this story because Parton herself said she refused that medal not once, but twice. The first time was over Dean’s health, but the second time was due to COVID-19 precautions. That seems to confirm that he’s improved. Add in the fact that she still does loads of remote media appearances, Gossip Cop busted the story.

Dolly Parton Planning Tell-All

According to OK!, Dolly Parton was “spilling the beans on the great loves of her life.” She apparently “owes it to Carl to set the record straight about all the wild rumors” about Kenny Rogers and Burt Reynolds. The tabloid lifted a quote from Parton out of context about having an “affair of the heart” and spun it wildly out of control. These tabloid tell-alls are promised all the time and rarely ever actually happen. This story came out last July and no tell-all has surfaced. Parton has released a memoir including song lyrics, but that’s very different than the tell-all OK! promised.

