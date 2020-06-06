Truth About Demi Moore's Love Life From Bruce Willis To Brad Pitt

But that, clearly, isn’t exciting enough for this tabloid, which in April claimed that Moore was secretly scheming to win Willis back while they quarantined without Heming. Moore was “finding her old feelings for him reawakening,” a source said, suggesting that Heming feared a potential infidelity and was only acting like she was “okay” that she wasn’t there with them. Gossip Cop dismissed the story: not only did Moore’s spokesperson tell us it was “nonsense,” but Moore and Willis have remained good friends since their divorce. Moore even went to Willis and Heming’s ten-year anniversary celebration the previous year. The idea that there’s unresolved feelings between the two actor that could bubble up at any minute is just preposterous.