Truth About David And Victoria Beckham Leaving The UK For Miami

Or Did They Move Together?

Star took the story in a different direction in August of last year, with an article claiming that both were planning to make the move full-time. Another shady “insider” claimed that David had been “talking seriously about faking a full-time switch,” and he had “even got Victoria buzzed about it.” Though slightly less implausible than what the previous tabloid had cooked up, Gossip Cop still checked in with Victoria’s rep, who assured us the story was not true. Neither David nor Victoria nor any of their four children are moving to Miami permanently.