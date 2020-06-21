Truth About David And Victoria Beckham Leaving The UK For Miami

Since he bought the soccer club Inter Miami CF, rumors have flown nonstop that David Beckham would be moving permanently to Miami with or without his wife Victoria and their kids. In reality, Beckham will be only living part-time there, but that hasn’t stopped the tabloid media from using his new venture to cook up all sorts of stories about the athlete. Here are some false theories Gossip Cop has busted recently about the Beckhams.
In February 2018, NW alleged that the Beckhams were living apart after David moved to Miami full-time against his wife’s wishes. “Vic doesn’t like the idea of women throwing themselves at David,” a supposed source told the Australian magazine. “She would prefer them both to be living in London together.” The story was incorrect to anyone who bothered to check out Victoria’s Instagram, where she congratulated her husband and said, “Amazing @davidbeckham! We can’t wait to spend more time in Miami!” Additionally, Gossip Cop was assured by a spokesperson for the couple that the story was total “nonsense.”
Star took the story in a different direction in August of last year, with an article claiming that both were planning to make the move full-time. Another shady “insider” claimed that David had been “talking seriously about faking a full-time switch,” and he had “even got Victoria buzzed about it.” Though slightly less implausible than what the previous tabloid had cooked up, Gossip Cop still checked in with Victoria’s rep, who assured us the story was not true. Neither David nor Victoria nor any of their four children are moving to Miami permanently.
Just a few days after Gossip Cop busted that story, NW came out with a story escalating its previous claim, insisting that David and Victoria were getting into a fierce divorce and custody battle after David insisted on moving to Florida. “Victoria’s been feeling incredibly uneasy ahead of David move’s to the U.S. and fears he could try to take the kids with him,” another supposed source told the tabloid. Once again, we were assured by Victoria’s spokesperson that the story was completely bogus: David’s Miami team was not sending the Beckhams spiraling into divorce.
That October, NW escalated things even further with an article about David threatening to take the kids and leave Victoria over her drinking. The former Spice Girl was allegedly “drinking so much that she could barely stand up straight” at London Fashion Week, according to another supposed source. David then reportedly threatened to take their children to Miami if she didn’t stop drinking.
Victoria’s spokesperson told Gossip Cop the story was “such rubbish.” Despite the constant media coverage of London Fashion Week, not one camera picked up the model’s alleged drunken exploits at the event. Why is this tabloid so hell-bent on convincing everyone what David and Victoria Beckham are on the brink of divorce? By all reliable accounts, they star couple are doing great as always.