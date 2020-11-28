Truth About Cindy Crawford’s Relationship with Kaia Gerber

Crawford To Get Divorced Over Daughter

According to Life & Style, the controversies around Gerber and her brother Presley were causing Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber to have a billion-dollar break-up. A dubious source said “It's no secret that they're freaking out. Trying to decide how to handle their kids has been a nightmare and put a major strain on their marriage." The snitch added “No family is perfect. Even ones who seem to have it all.” Gossip Cop didn’t bust this story because the family is perfect, but because the drama in the family was incredibly exaggerated. As noted, Crawford has only been supportive of her daughter and her relationships, and the tabloid has targeted Crawford and Gerber’s marriage for years. It was just using famous names and bogus “tips” to invent conflict that wasn’t really there.