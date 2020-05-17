Truth About Christina Aguilera Relationship With Matthew Rutler

But in the summer of 2018, the dubious outlet once again asserted the two weren’t together and falsely claiming Aguilera was “dumped” Rutler. A supposed source told the publication, “Matt and Christina had been arguing nonstop over anything and everything for months. She’s always been a total diva, but after all these years, Matt’s patience finally ran out.” Additionally added, the singer was spotted without her again. However, the paper’s timing for its story couldn’t have been worse. The singer shared a video of herself and Rutler showcasing PDA on the 4th of July. This alone was enough for Gossip Cop to dispute the outlet’s phony story.