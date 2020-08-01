Truth About Christina Aguilera Recording Music For The New 'Mulan

One year ago Christina Aguilera was making “diva demands” of Disney, according to one tabloid. Gossip Cop debunked that story, but we didn’t actually get it completely right either. Let’s get into it.
The original article came from Star who said Aguilera had been approached by Disney to work on the live-action Mulan soundtrack. Her very first single, “Reflection,” was featured on the original film's soundtrack. Apparently, Aguilera was “expecting a seven-figure paycheck” to work on the new soundtrack. She was uncompromising, the tabloid claimed, with one so-called source telling the magazine once you think you’re bigger than Disney, you’re in trouble.”
Gossip Cop debunked this story originally because the live-action film is not going to be a musical like it’s animated predecessor, so the presence of “Reflection” was unlikely. Furthermore, Aguilera’s spokesperson told us there was “zero truth” to the Star story. Another source told us the singer was not in talks with Disney at all.
As it turned out, there was a little bit of truth to the tabloid story. Gossip Cop will freely admit that we didn’t get this bust completely correctly. The tabloid was still false and out of line in claiming Aguilera was behaving in the manner described. However, she did indeed end up working on the remake. Mulan's release has been delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19, but some new music was still released before this pandemic began when the movie premiered in March.
In February, long after this tabloid story, Aguilera confirmed at her Las Vegas residency that she had recorded new material for the film. The following week, Aguilera released “Loyal Brave True,” a single for Mulan. While it is true that she ended up working on the remake, that does not excuse the tabloids attempt to make her out to be egotistical and impossible to work with.
Tabloids treat Aguilera disrespectfully as they do most celebrities. The National Enquirer, a sister-mag of the tabloid in question, reported last October that the “Genie In A Bottle” crooner was broke. Aguilera’s aforementioned Las Vegas residency pulled in millions, so Gossip Cop easilydebunked that story.
Aguilera is in esteemed company of phony tabloid divas. Life & Style, another sister-mag of Star, made Beyonce out to be a diva when it claimed she had hired her own personal doorman so she wouldn’t have to open doors. That story is unbelievable on its face but Gossip Cop still debunked it, just as we debunked the Enquirer when it claimed Madonna was refusing to fly on her private jet because it wouldn't contain a cryogenic chamber. We'd say you can't make this stuff up but the tabloids still did.
The term to watch out for is “diva demands,” for it was used here to describe Madonna and used by Star to describe Aguilera. That’s a sign that the story is bogus. While Aguilera did work on the new Mulan, the magazine still fed false information and had its heart in the wrong place.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.