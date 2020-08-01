Truth About Christina Aguilera Recording Music For The New 'Mulan

Aguilera is in esteemed company of phony tabloid divas. Life & Style, another sister-mag of Star, made Beyonce out to be a diva when it claimed she had hired her own personal doorman so she wouldn’t have to open doors. That story is unbelievable on its face but Gossip Cop still debunked it, just as we debunked the Enquirer when it claimed Madonna was refusing to fly on her private jet because it wouldn't contain a cryogenic chamber. We'd say you can't make this stuff up but the tabloids still did.