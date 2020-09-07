Truth About Chris Pratt’s Relationship With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger for more than a year and last month the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyla Marie. Yet, despite everyone being quite happy, the tabloids keep incorrectly speculating about Pratt’s relationship with Katherine’s famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Here are a few times Gossip Cop has had to correct wild stories about how Pratt and Arnold get along.
Chris Pratt started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger in June of 2018 and according to OK! it took months for Arnold to warm up to the Parks & Rec star. In an article in January 2019, the tabloid purported Arnold didn’t like his future son-in-law at first, but Pratt managed to win him over. A source supposedly told the outlet,
Arnold wasn't crazy about Katherine dating an actor — he knows the Hollywood scene all too well and how hard it is on a marriage. Chris understood that he just wants the best for Katherine and reassured him that he has nothing but good intentions. They talked it out and melted the ice.
The claim was, of course, completely untrue. As Gossip Cop pointed out when we corrected the report, Arnold had been a fan for years. Way back in 2015, Pratt signed the wall at the Late Late Show With James Corden’s studio. His signature was next to Arnold’s and Pratt wrote, "Right next to friggin' Arnold!”
Arnold Schwarzenegger replied cheekily, saying, “I'm right next to friggin' CHRIS PRATT,” before adding his congratulations on the huge box office opening weekend for Pratt’s hit Jurassic World. This was all YEARS before Pratt and Katherine first started dating.
Just a couple weeks later, another bogus narrative emerged in the tabloids when NW alleged Arnold and Pratt were “Ready To Rumble.” A so-called source seemingly told the magazine,
Now he's seeing his future son-in-law do exactly what he did at that age: marry into one of the most powerful families in the country and redefine it.
Of course, Arnold married in the Kennedy family when he wed Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, and to the tabloid’s point, Arnold did redefine the family a little. Arnold was, of course, the Republican governor of California and the Kennedy’s are one of America’s most prominent Democratic families. But that doesn’t mean Pratt wanted to “redefine” anything, especially politically as there is no evidence Pratt has similar political ambitions.
In one of the more bizarre (and weirdly personal) claims we’ve seen in a while was again from OK!. This time, the tabloid surmised Pratt was annoying Katherine Schwarzenegger with endless questions about her father. The magazine’s “source” said Pratt “gets on Katherine's nerves because he peppers her with questions about her dad.”
The whole bizarre story was false, from the supposed source claiming Katherine told him to ask her father to Pratt being “intimidated” to ask. Gossip Cop confirmed the article was bogus after checking in with our own impeccable source close to the couple who told us it was a stupid as it sounded to us. By all accounts, The Schwarzeneggers and Chris Pratt get along great and any tabloid reports to the contrary have simply been wrong.