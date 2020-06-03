Truth About Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Delays

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been subjected to various inaccurate rumors about the delay of their network, Magnolia. The tabloids have claimed numerous bogus theories about why the husband and wife duo's network hasn't been launched yet. Gossip Cop rounded up a few times the tabloids were wrong about the spouses.
In November 2019, OK!, alleged Chip and Joanna Gaines’ network was delayed due to stress. The outlet asserted the pair were facing an enormous amount of pressure and were starting to “crack.” "Friends are constantly asking if they're feeling overwhelmed, but Jo and Chip always say they have it all under control. Jo and Chip are extremely hardworking. However, they've been struggling with the business demands coming at them from all angles,” a supposed source told the magazine. The couple is indeed very busy but this wasn’t the reason why the premiere of their network was being paused. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for the couple who confirmed the story was false.
Last month, the Globe claimed Chip and Joanna Gaines’ brand was facing a “cash crunch” and their business was “dwindling.” The paper insisted the couple was losing money from being quarantined and they were “worried they put all they had into their businesses and now they're losing thousands a day with hardly any money coming in." The story further contended that Joanna was going “crazy” being trapped in the house with the couple’s five children. This was also inaccurate. Gossip Cop learned exclusively that the story was fabricated from the couple' spokesperson.
Two weeks later, In Touch purported the Gaines’ network was being delayed because of the couple’s “over-the-top” behavior. The story portrayed the husband and wife duo as “divas” and maintained the spouses had outrageous demands. The narrative continued that Chip and Joanna Gaines have always been “high maintenance” but also perfectionists who “have the best production values." The tabloid’s depiction of the couple was off-base and misleading. A spokesperson for the couple went on record with Gossip Cop stating, "could not be further from the truth," adding,
"The decision to delay the network's launch was solely influenced by pandemic-related production delays. Nothing more to it."
This, however, didn’t seem to satisfy the tabloids because ten days later, Star alleged Chip and Joanna Gaines's network was being delayed due to the couple’s bad behavior. Gossip Cop had already corrected the phony narrative that the couple’s “attitude” was the reason why Magnolia’s launch was being set back. The magazine used similar quotes from a supposed source to try and sell its story. Gossip Cop was quick to disprove the phony story and once again reaffirmed the real reason why Magnolia hadn't launched yet.