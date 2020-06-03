Truth About Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Delays

Chip And Joanna Are Stressed?

In November 2019, OK!, alleged Chip and Joanna Gaines’ network was delayed due to stress. The outlet asserted the pair were facing an enormous amount of pressure and were starting to “crack.” "Friends are constantly asking if they're feeling overwhelmed, but Jo and Chip always say they have it all under control. Jo and Chip are extremely hardworking. However, they've been struggling with the business demands coming at them from all angles,” a supposed source told the magazine. The couple is indeed very busy but this wasn’t the reason why the premiere of their network was being paused. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for the couple who confirmed the story was false.